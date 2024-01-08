Sexyy Red Hilariously Shows Support For DDG And Halle Bailey's Child

Just yesterday, January 7, DDG and Halle Bailey could officially call themselves parents. The couple has had to deal with some road bumps, but that goes for all serious relationships. They have overcome a lot together to get to the point they did yesterday. After tons of speculation on whether or not Halle was pregnant, it turned about to be true.

She gave birth to a baby boy. His name is Halo and Bailey has already called him her biggest blessing. On her Instagram, she posted baby Halo's hand in hers with the caption, "Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️" Plenty of celebrities have showered the couple with support, including Sexyy Red.

Sexyy Red Shouts Out DDG

She did so by digging up an old tweet from DDG from April Fools' Day (April 1) last year. The rapper shared a sonogram of his eventual son with the caption, "Can't wait to be your dad." Many people did not originally believe him due to the timing of it. Some supporters of Halle were even bashing DDG saying things like, "She'd never let a boy like you ruin her million dollar career." The singer's fan base has always been skeptical of the former YouTuber, but he is now a proud father. Sexyy Red had to give DDG his flowers for the clever nature of the announcement. She quote tweeted it, saying, "Dis was smart asf [crying laughing emoji]."

