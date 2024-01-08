Luh Tyler And TiaCorine Will Collab For The First Time With "Yung Joc" Single On January 12

When two high-ceiling talents come together for the first time, the excitement for their work rises exponentially. That can be said about Florida youngster Luh Tyler and North Carolina native TiaCorine. Both of these artists began to gain notoriety within the last year and a half. Each of them possesses a pretty idiosyncratic sound, which makes this even more intriguing. Tyler's voice is raspy and low-key and he can tap into a bunch of unique flows. As for Tia, she is a bit more high-energy.

Their production choices are fairly similar. Tyler and Tia like to go for softer beats but can also ride more traditional trap instrumentals. TiaCorine's 2023 was pretty quiet. The 30-year-old only came through with two singles that were remixes of her hit "FreakyT." One of them included Latto. Similarly, Tyler also worked with the Columbus femcee on "The Grinch Freestyle." But, he was much busier, dropping a steady amount of singles, as well as different versions of his debut, My Vision.

Luh Tyler And TiaCorine Are Up Next

According to HipHopDX, TiaCorine announced their single on her Instagram page. "YUNG JOC ft. @luhtyler_ 1/12." Other than the title and the release, that is all the information we have for the track. Fans seem to be very excited for the collab in the comments. One goes, "LETS GO T!!!! DOUBLE T!" Another chimes in, "they not ready for what’s coming." Hopefully, this will live up to all of the hype.

