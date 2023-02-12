Luh Tyler
- SongsLuh Tyler Takes A Victory Lap On "Young N****"Luh Tyler celebrates making it big as a teenager. ByZachary Horvath147 Views
- SongsLuh Tyler Is Cool, Calm, & Collected On "Bad B****"The Florida teen is back with a smooth flexing track. ByZachary Horvath1499 Views
- SongsTiaCorine Taps Luh Tyler For Smooth Single "Yung Joc"The duo announced the single was coming earlier this week. ByZachary Horvath1.5K Views
- MusicLuh Tyler And TiaCorine Will Collab For The First Time With "Yung Joc" Single On January 12Two of the best new talents could create fireworks. ByZachary Horvath958 Views
- MusicLatto Claps Back At Hater, Flexes Being A Multi-MillionaireLatto had to remind the fan exactly who she is. ByLavender Alexandria1381 Views
- SongsLuh Tyler And Tony Shhnow Showcase Some Chemistry On "POP OUT"This is the first time collab between these two newcomers doing things differently. ByZachary Horvath2.2K Views
- SongsLuh Tyler And Latto Team Up For The First Time On Holiday-Inspired Cut "The Grinch Freestyle"Both rappers have been doing big things all year and if you are hating you are "The Grinch." ByZachary Horvath2.3K Views
- SongsLuh Tyler And Skilla Baby Supply Fans With A New Single "Okay Bet Pt. 2"Do you want a new single? Okay, bet. ByZachary Horvath1.8K Views
- SongsMaxo Kream Recruits Up-And-Comer Luh Tyler For "Whatchamacallit"Maxo Kream and Luh Tyler are flexing their "Whatchamacallits." ByZachary Horvath2.5K Views
- SongsDD Osama And Luh Tyler Link Up For "Pup"This is the first collaboration between these two.ByZachary Horvath3.3K Views
- SongsLuh Tyler Releases His Version Of "Luh Tyler Flow"Should BabyTron, Babyface Ray, and Luh Tyler make a remix?ByZachary Horvath2.8K Views
- MusicLuh Tyler Cannot Name A Single Rubi Rose SongMaybe the nerves got to Luh Tyler? ByZachary Horvath1.6K Views
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Making Music With Luh Tyler In New ClipThe two are working on their second collaboration of 2023.ByLavender Alexandria868 Views
- MusicLuh Tyler: Florida's Dynamic Rising RapperLuh Tyler is carving out an impressive career thanks to his chill nature and his laidback rap lyrics and style.ByDemi Phillips1457 Views
- SongsFlorida Rapper Luh Tyler Follows Debut Mixtape With "First Show" SingleTrapland Pat. Anti Da Menace, and Loe Shimmy all appear on the rising star's "My Vision" project.ByHayley Hynes3.9K Views
- SongsDJ Scheme, Danny Towers, & Ski Mask The Slump God Are Swimming In "Florida Water" With Luh Tyler: New SingleDJ Scheme last made his presence felt in late 2020 with the arrival of his debut "FAMILY" album.ByHayley Hynes4.7K Views