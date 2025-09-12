Luh Tyler Recruits Larry June For Laid-Back Single “Young Player”

Today, 19-year-old rapper Luh Tyler dropped off another new track, this time enlisting the help of Larry June.

As for what's next for Luh Tyler, he's yet to officially announce any upcoming music. He does have some exciting shows lined up, however, including a performance at Tyler The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in November. Larry June is on the lineup too, along with 2 Chainz , Don Toliver , Teezo Touchdown, GloRilla , The Alchemist , and more.

"Young Player" arrives just a few months after Luh Tyler dropped his second mixtape, Florida Boy. The project boasts various standout tracks, along with features from the likes of YTB Fatt and Rob49. The new track also follows the release of Luh Tyler's debut studio album, Mr. Skii, which he delivered last August. That project houses various hits like "Young N***a," "7 AM In Munich" featuring Kodak Black , and "2 Slippery" featuring BossMan Dlow, among others.

So far, fans appear to be loving this latest release, and they're sounding off in the YouTube comments section. "Luh Tyler been going crazy fr. One of the hardest youngings out. Fye collab," one supporter writes. "Larry June doesn’t play, absolutely bodied it," someone else says.

Luh Tyler has been dropping new music pretty consistently this year so far, and it looks like he plans to keep the momentum going. Today, the 19-year-old rapper unveiled his new track "Young Player" featuring Larry June. The mellow single features bars about scoring with the ladies, making money, and more. It arrived alongside a simple and idyllic accompanying music video, which captures all the laid-back vibes of the song.

About The Author

Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.