Luh Tyler Finally Delivers His Debut Album "Mr. Skii"

Luh Tyler's star has been flickering for about the last year and a half. 2022 saw him drop one of his biggest tracks even to this day with "Law & Order pt. 2". However, he really broke through last year with his debut mixtape My Vision. The teenage sensation from Florida would go on to include songs like "Back Flippin", " Ransom ", which saw him develop his connection with Lil Uzi Vert , as well as with multiple other features. That project allowed Tyler to show off his gravelly and whispery flows to a broader audience. Now, Luh Tyler is carrying the momentum from that tape and multiple features to drop off Mr. Skii.

This is the long-awaited debut album, and it comes after a slew of singles. "First Show", "Change My Wayz", "Young N****", and "2 Slippery" were first. Then, the night before its release, Tyler went onto to include "Stayed Down" and "7 AM in Munich" to that already large stack. Now, with a bigger budget and even more recognition, he's working with bigger names from across Gator Country such as BossMan Dlow, Kodak Black, and BLP KOSHER. Tyler does ride some punchier and trappier beats on this project in comparison to the airier and minimal instrumentals he typically selects. It'll be up to you to decide if you think his risk taking paid off, so give Mr. Skii a try below.