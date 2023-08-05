BLP Kosher Waves The Broward County Flag Proudly On Debut Album “Bars Mitzvah”

Following the success of his single, “Special K,” BLP Kosher made a strong debut with the release of his new project, Bars Mitzvah. The 19-song project sees the Florida native’s outlandish wordplay and impeccable ear for production take center stage with minimal assistance. Bars Mitzvah boasts few appearances across its tracklist; Luh Tyler and Trapland Pat assist on “Quite Frankly,” while the latter makes a second appearance on “J’z & Z’s.” Meanwhile, the legendary DJ Premier extends his co-sign to BLP Kosher on “Endless.”

The self-proclaimed Dreidel Man’s personality shines across the body of work. He highlights his Jewish faith through hilarious punchlines and pulls from his Broward County roots through regional lingo (i.e. “In Coral Springs, masked up, I’m lookin’ like I rob banks/ And I’m forever smokin’ Nazis, I’ma pass the blunt to Anne Frank” from “Special K”), as well as his penchant for utilizing a jaw-clenching flow to get his point across. However, the production draws influence from across the board – Miami, Atlanta, New York, and Detroit, specifically. However, even with the melting pot of sounds at his disposal, none of Bars Mitzvah sounds forced. As a result, BLP Kosher crafts a debut album that is unique to his upbringing in Florida while lending his flow and nasally delivery to the array of production across the album.

Who Is BLP Kosher?

The number of stars who’ve catapulted to fame through meme culture is astonishing. However, it truly takes talent to manage to eclipse the momentary fame of virality for a fruitful career. BLP Kosher has undoubtedly propelled to the limelight through his jarring image – a Jewish kid with two single wicks sticking out the sides of his head and a pair of gold fronts that gleam every time he smiles. However, his sheer skillset has helped develop a strong fanbase. The recent string of singles he’s released, like “Mazel Tron” ft. BabyTron and “Jew On The Canoe” have set the tone for his successful year thus far.

With a bit of encouragement from his friend Jew Shiesty, BLP Kosher began rapping during the pandemic. From there, he began gaining a bit more notoriety online, largely due to the number of memes that spawned surrounding his image. However, it’s his skillset that set him apart from his peers. The rapper cites local legends like Kodak Black and XXXTENTACION as influences, along with superstar veterans like Lil Wayne and Eminem. With the release of Bars Mitzvah, BLP Kosher’s shaping into one of the most exciting new voices in hip-hop right now with a hell of a trajectory ahead of him.