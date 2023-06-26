The almighty genre of Hip Hop is seemingly in good hands, with the likes of Luh Tyler making waves. After going viral in 2022 at the age of 16, all eyes have been on the rising rapper. His popular song, “Law & Order,” gained a massive following thanks to TikTok. Since then, the Florida native has been on his way up with a signature wavy flow.

At 17, Luh Tyler is one of the youngest-ever rappers to make the coveted XXL Freshman list. He joins breakout stars GloRilla, TiaCorine, Central Cee, and more for the anticipated 2023 class. With Tyler’s versatility, he’s served to showcase many facets of his style as a rapper. His debut mixtape, My Vision, was released on March 31 to very positive reviews.

Early Life & Rise To Fame

Luh Tyler was born Tyler Meeks on February 18, 2006. He initially garnered buzz in his hometown of Tallahassee, Florida when he started to upload music to streaming platforms. Many of Tyler’s primary musical influences are also Tallahassee natives, including Wizz Havin, Trapland Pat, L.O.E., and more. Equally, his mix of impressively written punchlines and distinct high-pitched rasp began to achieve wider attention.

Luh Tyler’s lyrics are predominantly what one would expect from a teenager. His music covers getting girls and making money. Another one of his songs, “Jayda Wayda,” in reference to the popular influencer, further increased his popularity. The release of his breakout hit, “Law & Order,” blew up on TikTok, and Tyler eventually signed with Atlantic Records.

The young rapper has also been praised for his laidback, relatable lyricism. His song, “Back Flippin,” showed off a smooth, relaxed, and rhythmic side to Tyler. The track quickly gained momentum and secured co-signs from notable names like Kehlani, Chris Brown, and Jordan Ross.

The Personal Side Of Luh Tyler

There’s no stopping a young talent like Luh Tyler, who’s got the world ahead of him. As proven by his killer live performances, there’s more than enough to satisfy audiences while he accommodates room to grow. His rise to fame is a humble story as old as time. Like many up-and-coming rappers, Tyler’s early works were recorded on his phone using the app, BandLab.

He’s a self-identified “chill person,” choosing to rap about harmless endeavors like chasing women and the bag. Perhaps the most polarizing aspect of Luh Tyler’s music would be his love for marijuana. While speaking with GQ, he admitted he’s also chosen a cleaner path, choosing to stay away from drugs. “I don’t even consider weed a drug, that sh*t be legal!” he said. ”I don’t wanna mess with all that.”

As well as staying off illegal substances, he’s also declared himself financially frugal, shunning a lifestyle filled with lavish spending. “I’m really a cheap ass!” he continued. “I’m not gonna be spending on women like that. I don’t wear designer, nothing like that.”

The Future

Tyler embarked on the My Vision Tour to promote his debut mixtape. The tour, spread across 12 dates, covered several major cities in the United States, including Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, and more. Furthermore, he’s set to appear in Europe during major events. He will also perform at Rolling Loud in Portugal and Germany alongside the concert’s Miami date as well.

He boasts over 750 thousand followers on Instagram, primarily used to promote his music. His cousin, Var, reportedly manages Luh Tyler, and the two are essentially learning the ins and outs of the industry on the job. Although he dropped out of school, he’s making plans to get his GED.

