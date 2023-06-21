XXL has revealed their Freshman class of 2023. The list was narrowed down from 80 artists to 12, leaving only the most impactful to represent this year’s class. The artists have managed to find success despite being early in their careers, capturing a current sound, pulling off high-profile collaborations, and maintaining solid fanbases. XXL‘s 2023 Freshman class includes GloRilla, Finesse2tymes, Lola Brooke, Rob49, Fridayy, 2Rare, SleazyWorld Go, Central Cee, Real Boston Richey, Luh Tyler, TiaCorine, and DC The Don. In coming weeks, XXL will be sharing interviews, freestyles, and more spotlighting each artist.

This year’s cyphers will be produced by Pi’erre Bourne. The class will also be highlighted in XXL‘s upcoming Freshman issue, which also features Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz, NLE Choppa, and more. XXL‘s 2023 Freshman issue will be available July 18, 2023. In July, readers will also get a peak at what last year’s class has been up to. The Freshman class of 2022 included Kali, SoFaygo, KayCyy, Saucy Santa, and more. Some major players like Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, and more have been members of XXL‘s Freshman class in previous years.

XXL‘s Freshman Class Of 2023

One member of this year’s Freshman class, GloRilla, has an exciting weekend to look forward to. The rapper has been nominated for six BET Awards, with this year’s winners being revealed on Sunday (June 25). She has the second most nominations of this year’s awards show, following Drake. GloRilla’s nominated for six awards, including Album Of The Year, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, and more.

Another member of 2023’s Freshman class, Lola Brooke, worked alongside Yung Miami and Latto earlier this year to release “Don’t Play With It (Remix).” She has previously received praise from the likes of Kim Kardashian, Meek Mill, Pusha T, and more. Also a part of this year’s class, Fridayy recently worked alongside Chris Brown. He’s previously collaborated with Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, and more.

