xxl freshman class
- SongsLola Brooke Links With French Montana For High-Energy New Song "Pit Stop"Lola Brooke is not letting up on the momentum.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicFridayy's Melodic Journey: Rising Star Making WavesFridayy is starting his career in a major way, producing and singing for big names, signing to Def Jam, and releasing his debut EP. By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicXXL Unveils 2023 Freshman Class Featuring GloRilla, Finesse2tymes, And MoreXXL has revealed this year's Freshman class.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop Culture21 Savage Says He Could Beat Anyone In 2016 XXL Freshman Class In VerzuzThe Atlanta rapper wants the track-for-track smoke with Lil Uzi Vert, Denzel Curry, Kodak Black, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBig30's XXL Freshman Freestyle Is HereThe Memphis native brings the energy he's known for on his XXL freestyle.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFans, Artists, & Media Personalities React To The 2021 XXL Freshman ClassIt doesn't look like fans are feeling this latest class of XXL Freshmen.By Joshua Robinson
- Music2021 XXL Freshman Class Revealed: Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty, Rubi Rose, & MoreThe 2021 XXL Freshman cover is finally here, and this year's class features breakout stars such as Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty, Morray, Iann Dior, Layekah, DDG, 42 Dugg, Rubi Rose, Blxst, Toosii, and Flo Milli.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicThe XXL Freshman Cypher 2020 Trailer Has ArrivedFollowing the arrival of the individual freestyles, XXL has dropped the trailer to the official Freshman Class cypher. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Blueface, & More Read XXL Freshman Class Mean TweetsNot everyone was a fan of the artists on the list.By Erika Marie
- MusicStefflon Don, YBN Nahmir & Wifisfuneral Hold It Down For XXL CypherThe second batch of XXL Freshman Cyphers have arrived. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicStefflon Don Holds It Down In 2018 XXL Freshman FreestyleStefflon Don doesn't need a beat to body the set. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Opens Up In XXL Freshman Interview"It's a good way to show people that not all the youth is ass." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicXXL's Vanessa Statten Explains 2018 Freshman Picks On The Breakfast ClubEditor-In-Chief Vanessa Statten breaks it down for you.By Zaynab
- MusicThe 2018 XXL Freshman Class Has ArrivedClass is once again in session. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Xan Reacts To Being Left Off Of 2018 XXL Freshman ListLil Xan can barely pronounce his words as he speaks about being snubbed by XXL.By Alex Zidel
- MusicUgly God "Promises" Country Music EP If He Gets Enough RetweetsUgly God teases new music in video performance.By Devin Ch
- MusicUgly God Says We Need "More Real Hip Hop" Like Jay-Z, Nas & HimselfUgly God ranted on Instagram about the recent XXL slander and "real hip-hop."By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine, Rich Brian, Smokepurpp & More Pitch For XXL's 2018 Freshman ClassWho is going to make the 2018 XXL Freshman Class?By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWho Would Make Your 2017 Freshman Class?Where do you stand? By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentMeet The 2017 XXL Freshman ClassGet acquainted with the 2017 XXL Freshman Class.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicVic Mensa Takes Shots At XXL Freshman Class In LA Leakers FreestyleVic Mensa does not approve of the 2017 XXL Freshman Class. By Mitch Findlay