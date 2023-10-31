Wyatt Westlake
Wyatt Westlake is a writer from Somerville, MA. He has been writing about hip hop, RnB, and beyond for almost a decade, joining the HNHH team in 2023. Majoring in Communication Studies, he is currently finishing his BA at Temple University. Wyatt is also a radio presenter, hosting his own shows and curating eclectic playlists since 2019. An avid concert-goer, one all-time moment for him was when Dave brought him onstage to perform “Thiago Silva” in front of a sold-out crowd.
- MusicShady 2.0 Cypher: Ranking Each Verse From Worst To BestToday, we are revisiting one of hip hop's most iconic cyphers, showcasing a roster of elite lyricists.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicHip-Hop Albums We Are Dying For In 2024Looking ahead to the rest of the year, these are several long-awaited hip hop albums that are highly anticipated by passionate fans. By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicGhetts "On Purpose, With Purpose" Review"On Purpose, With Purpose" overwhelmingly meets expectations. He continues to perfect his craft while expanding his musical horizons. By Wyatt Westlake
- Music5 Things We Want On Jay Rock's Next AlbumAs TDE kicks off its stacked calendar of releases, here are 5 things we want on Jay Rock’s next album.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicKid Cudi "INSANO (NITRO MEGA)" Review"INSANO (NITRO MEGA)" is ultimately nothing groundbreaking, but serves its purpose for an artist that has constantly pushed himself musically.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicJ. Cole's Best ProductionsAs we await the release of "The Fall Off," here is a look at J. Cole’s best beats.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicDizzee Rascal "Don't Take It Personal" ReviewDizzee Rascal is “flying, smiling and vibing” on his latest album. It is an enjoyable listen, but does not go far beyond that.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicBest Al Green Samples In Hip HopMany legendary hip hop classics have reimagined Al Green’s illustrious discography, injecting the emotion of his unique vocals into the music.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicUsher's "Coming Home" Features, RankedUsher holds down the majority of
"Coming Home" on his own, but there are also numerous guest features.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicLittle Simz "Drop 7" Review"Drop 7" leaves a lasting impression but more importantly, it indicates the potential next steps in Little Simz’s creative progression.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicThe Best Features On Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "Vultures""Vultures 1" may be a collaborative album between Kanye and Ty, but the duo also recruited numerous other guests.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicChild Rebel Soldier: A Promising Supergroup That Never MaterializedIn 2007, Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, and Lupe Fiasco teamed up as Child Rebel Soldiers. However, anticipation for their album fizzled out a few years later. By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicHit-Boy & The Alchemist "THEODORE & ANDRE" Review"Theodore & Andre" is a lean 3-track EP that displays the chemistry between two artists at the top of their game as rappers and producers.By Wyatt Westlake
- Music5 Things We Want From ScHoolboy Q's "Blue Lips"In the five years since "CrasH Talk", anticipation for ScHoolboy Q’s next album has grown immensely, setting expectations quite high.By Wyatt Westlake
- SportsNBA All-Star 2024: Who Are The Western Conference Starters?The All-Star Western Conference lineup is stacked with the best of the best, and we're taking a closer look at each one of these impressive starters.By Wyatt Westlake
- SportsNBA All-Star 2024: Who Are The Eastern Conference Starters?The All-Star Eastern Conference lineup is stacked with the best of the best, and we're taking a closer look at each one of these impressive starters.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicA History Of Eminem's Most Vicious LyricsThroughout his career, Eminem has been notorious for engaging in beef and sending fiery diss tracks and stray shots at anyone who slights himBy Wyatt Westlake
- TVMost Successful "American Idol" Stars: From Fantasia To Jennifer HudsonBefore taking a brief hiatus in 2016, the show helped launch careers of many major stars throughout its first 15 seasons.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicToxic Love: Essential, Wild R&B Songs For Valentine's DayAs Valentine's Day approaches, we are exploring a few tracks that stray far from the lovey-dovey feels.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicUsher Hits We Need In His Super Bowl Halftime PerformanceUsher has plenty of songs to choose from, but here are some essential hits we need in his Super Bowl Halftime performance.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicYasiin Bey's 7 Best Underrated Hip Hop TracksBeyond his most well-known works are plenty of gems within Yasiin Bey's discography.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicLittle Brother: Where Are They Now?With a brand new documentary that highlights the group’s turbulent yet-triumphant story, the future is clearly still bright for Little Brother.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicNicki Minaj “Pink Friday 2”: Best & Worst SamplesNicki Minaj is no stranger to sampling, so her frequent incorporation of preexisting tracks comes as no surprise.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicThe Whooliganz: Where Are They Now?Since their reunion as The Whooliganz in 2014, here is where The Alchemist and Scott Caan are now in their careers.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicKanye West & Nicki Minaj's "New Body": A Brief History Behind The CollabWhile this anticipated collab has yet to be released, it is over five years old.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicDrake's 2023 Features, Ranked From Worst To BestDrake delivered some stand-out features in 2023. By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicBenny The Butcher "Everybody Can't Go": What We Know About His Def Jam DebutAs we patiently await the release of "Everybody Can’t Go," here is what we know so far about Benny The Butcher’s Def Jam debut.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla $ign "Vultures": What We KnowAs we patiently await the release of "Vultures," here is what we know so far about Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming album. By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicJ. Cole's Guest Features 2023, RankedCole has shown that he can outshine almost any artist on a song.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicAlicia Keys' "Hell's Kitchen" Broadway Musical: What We KnowAs we await the premiere of her Broadway musical, here is what we know so far about Alicia Keys’ "Hell’s Kitchen."By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicJust Blaze's 7 Best BeatsA Just Blaze beat is instantly recognizable.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicPete Rock 7 Best BeatsPete Rock's production is a staple in east coast hip hop.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicConductor Williams 7 Best ProductionsThe Griselda beatmaker's sound is unmistakable.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicDrake & OVO 40's 7 Best CollabsToday, we look at the best Drake songs produced by OVO 40.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicWhat Is J Balvin's Best-Selling Album?As we anticipate the next body of work from J Balvin, we are looking into what his biggest album to date is.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicNate Dogg's 7 Best CollabsNate Dogg was notorious for his abilities as a collaborator, lending catchy R&B hooks to some of hip hop’s most iconic tracks.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicDrake's "Scary Hours" Mixtapes, RankedIn light of his latest release, we are ranking the "Scary Hours" projects.By Wyatt Westlake
- Music7 Holiday Hip-Hop Albums That Aren’t CringeThese albums are perfect for a rap fan’s holiday festivities.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicQ-Tip's 7 Hottest Hip Hop CollabsQ-Tip often brings the best out of the artists he works with.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicAri Lennox: Her 7 Best R&B GroovesSince signing with J. Cole’s label in 2015, Lennox has established herself as one of modern R&B’s most exciting voices. By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best R&B SongLet us know in the comments who you think should win.By Wyatt Westlake
- Uncategorized7 Rappers From London You Should Be Listening ToLondon’s vibrant hip-hop scene has produced a number of exciting artists that should be on your radar.By Wyatt Westlake
- Music7 R&B Albums From 2023 We're Grateful For This ThanksgivingThe feel-good season is upon us, and we’re reflecting on a few albums that we’re glad dropped this year.By Wyatt Westlake
- Music7 Hip Hop Albums From 2023 We're Grateful For This ThanksgivingThe feel-good season is upon us, and we're reflecting on a few albums that we're glad [finally!] dropped this year.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicBrandy's 7 Biggest Top 10 HitsKnown for her impeccable vocal range and intricate overdubbing, Brandy has her fair share of hit songs.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicWhat Is Bad Bunny's Best-Selling Album?The Puerto Rican superstar's highest-selling album might be surprising to some.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicWhat Is Lil Wayne's Best-Selling Album?Lil Wayne's best-selling album is an undeniable classic.By Wyatt Westlake