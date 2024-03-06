Fred again.. is finally having his breakout moment as one of the biggest names in music. Within the past few years, the English musician and DJ has taken the EDM world by storm with many hit records and collaborations. His album series Actual Life navigated the COVID-19 pandemic as he turned audio clips and sounds from social media and everyday life into joyful and melancholic moments named after those he sampled. The third installment earned him one of two Grammy Award wins. He took home Best Electronic/Dance Recording for “Rumble,” his collaboration with Skrillex and Flowdan. In addition to his awards and accolades, Fred again.. has headlined major festivals, including Bonnaroo and a closing B2B set with Skrillex and Four Tet at Coachella. Together, the three also sold out a pop-up show at Madison Square Garden.

Now a giant in the dance music world, Fred again.. is far from a new artist. Before focusing on an artist career, he produced for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, and BTS. Outside of electronic and dance music, Fred again.. is also active in hip-hop, producing tracks for numerous rappers in both the UK and the US. His earliest rap productions include Roots Manuva and Stefflon Don while he has also collaborated with Eminem, Baby Keem, and Lil Yachty in recent years. Today, we are ranking Fred again..’s best rap collaborations from least to greatest. Take a look at the list below.

7. “Jungle (Remix)” - Fred again.. feat. Rico Nasty (2022)

Fred again..’s silver-certified “Jungle” is one of his biggest singles. He recruited Rico Nasty for the remix, adding a rap twist to the dance-banger as Rico spits over the song’s abrasive beat drop. She matches the intense house beat with her usual energetic delivery. Fred also chops part of her verse to compliment the other vocal sample that acts as the song’s centerpiece. An essential Fred again.. song, “Jungle” already hits hard with its buildup and drop, but Rico Nasty’s guest verse on the remix packs an even more powerful punch.

6. “West Ten” - AJ Tracey & Mabel (2020)

With the help of Take A Daytrip, Fred again... crafted the beat for “West Ten,” AJ Tracey’s collaboration with Mabel. A smooth UK garage song, the track acts as a spiritual successor to AJ’s other UKG track and biggest hit, “Ladbroke Grove.” Much like his 2019 single, the song sees AJ rapping over the groovy beat from Fred as Mabel sings the chorus. AJ Tracey and Mabel’s “West Ten” is yet another danceable ode to West London and a fun song that recaptures the feeling of his biggest hit.

5. “Rumble” - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan (2023)

Before they took over Coachella and Madison Square Garden, Skrillex and Fred again... teamed up with Flowdan for “Rumble,” a rap and EDM fusion. An intersection of grime and dubstep, the Grammy-winning single’s production is simple yet effective. The unpredictable percussion and stuttering basslines allow Flowdan to skip across the beat with his signature grime flow. The high-pitched sample of Beam’s vocals on Skrillex’s “Selecta” juxtaposes Flowdan’s deep voice. Fred and Skrillex’s production may be minimal, but the song builds to create an exciting blend of rap and electronic music.

4. “Baby” - Aitch (2022)

Many of Fred again..’s rap collaborations see the producer bringing artists into his world for experimental electronic tracks. In 2022, he ventured outside his comfort zone when making the beat for Aitch’s “Baby.” The lead single from the Manchester rapper’s debut album, Close To Home, is a smooth blend R&B and hip hop that emulates the early 2000’s. Aside from Aitch’s charismatic bars, the sample of Ashanti’s “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)” practically makes the song, so much so that she is credited as a primary artist. The production from Fred again.. and others bring out the best of Aitch, turning the sample’s vintage vibe into a summertime jam.

3. “Pop Boy” - Stormzy Ft. Aitch (2019)

Easily Fred again..’s hardest-hitting rap collaboration is “Pop Boy.” He produced one of three tracks for Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head. The song’s explosive production constructs the right moment for Stormzy to showcase his confident lyricism as he revels in his success as a rapper who has crossed into pop. He even name-drops Fred again... before the chorus: “Fred, you forgot the drums, wait there.” The bouncy production on “Pop Boy” also allows for one of Aitch’s earliest breakout moments, exhibiting chemistry between him and Stormzy, as well as foreshadowing his and Fred’s future collaboration on “Baby.”

2. “Own It” - Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy (2019)

Another Fred again...-produced highlight from Stormzy’s Heavy Is the Head is “Own It.” The hit single is a crossover collaboration between Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, and Burna Boy. The dancehall production from Fred and Jay Weathers allows for each artist to shine individually. It lends itself to Stormzy’s rapping as his singing intertwines with Burna Boy’s chorus and Ed Sheeran’s standout vocals. “Own It” is a tender yet energetic track that brings the best out of its star performers. Fred again..’s production incorporates dancehall but can highlight elements of hip-hop, pop, and afrobeats.

1. “Know Me” - Headie One & Fred again.. (2020)

One of Fred again..’s most notable rap collaborations is GANG, his breathtaking project with Headie One. The 8-track EP chronicles the rapper’s recent release from prison at the time. A departure from Headie’s typical content, Fred provides a balance between his ambient, electronic sound and Headie’s typical UK drill. The whole project is transparent as it gives a multi-dimensional glimpse into the mind of one of Drill's biggest stars during one of his most vulnerable moments.

A standout track from GANG, “Know Me” specifically pushes Headie out of his comfort zone on a fast-paced blend of techno and drill. Fred provides a thumping kick, rapid percussion, and modulated 808s that are essential to any UK drill track. Headie One floats over the beat and Fred manipulates his vocals, which adds to the track’s sense of urgency. “Know Me” exemplifies the brilliant convergence between the styles of Headie One and Fred again.. on GANG.

