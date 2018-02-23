electronic music
- MusicElectric Zoo Music Festival Turns Into Chaos: What We KnowThe 2023 Electric Zoo Festival has turned out to be the most chaotic to date with cancelations, delays, and a stampede. Now, authorities are looking into what went wrong.By Tamara McCullough
- SongsTerrace Martin Rocks "Chucks" With Channel Tres On Funky New SingleIt's a collision of jazzy saxophone and deep house on this latest unexpected, but welcome collab.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsFKA Twigs Needs A "meta angel"Twigs' new project features hit after hit.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDaft Punk Have Called It A CareerThe French electronic duo announced their split on Monday.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFlume Links With Toro y Moi For A Drum & Bass Sesh On "The Difference"Eclectic meets electronic as Flume teams up with Toro y Moi on "The Difference," a new drum and bass-inspired single that brings out the best from both parties involved. By Keenan Higgins
- NewsDJ Snake's "Carte Blanche" Features Cardi B, Bryson Tiller, 21 Savage & MoreThe dance album of the summer.By Alex Zidel
- NewsAvicii's First Posthumous Single With Aloe Blacc Is HereAvicii's first posthumous album will be available this summer.By Alex Zidel
- News6ix9ine Is The Reigning King Of Europe On Vladimir Cauchemar's "Aulos Reloaded"6ix9ine collaborates with a mysterious French artist for "Aulos Reloaded."By Alex Zidel
- NewsChromeo's "Head Over Heels" Includes French Montana, Stefflon Don, DRAM, & MoreThe electro-funk duo come through with some fresh summer vibes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAvicii Grinning From Ear To Ear In Fan Photos Days Before His DeathAvicii seemed to be in good spirits days before his tragic passing.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAvicii Dead At Age 28Breaking news: Swedish DJ Avicii passes away at age 28.By Alex Zidel
- MixtapesHoodrich Pablo Juan and Brodinski Come Together On "The Matrix"Hoodrich Pablo Juan and Brodinski go half on their latest.By Milca P.