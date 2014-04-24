Eminem is widely considered to be one of, if not the greatest lyricist of all time, and his influence resounds heavily throughout the current rap game. There are very few on his level when it comes to both wordplay and success – to date, he’s sold an estimated 115 million records worldwide (as well as 120 million singles) and has achieved no less than ten #1 albums on the Billboard 200.

Throughout his prolific 17-year career, he’s collaborated with the likes of Dr. Dre, Rihanna, Elton John, Busta Rhymes, Pink, B.o.B., Nate Dogg, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Adam Levine, Dido, Missy Elliot, Kid Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Akon, Nas, 50 Cent, T.I., Slaughterhouse, The LOX, Sticky Fingaz, Xzibit, Redman, The Outsidaz, Buckshot and many more.

Most recently, he released The Marshall Mathers LP 2, which has already been certified platinum despite renewed accusations of homophobia (the original Marshall Mathers LP remains the fastest-selling hip-hop album to date), also gracing the covers of multiple notable publications. Rap success aside, Eminem is among the best-selling artists of the 2000s, period. His legacy is undeniable.