Eminem Gives Fans A Worthy Curtain Call With "The Death Of Slim Shady"

Eminem took his time with this one. The Death of Slim Shady feels like the most important Em release since The Marshall Mathers LP 2. Which, not coincidentally, is considered to be one of the rapper's last good albums. The rollout has been mysterious. The music videos have been entertaining. And the Slim Shady concept has lots of potential. Fortunately, the finished product delivers on the hype. The Death of Slim Shady is a strong Eminem album, his best of the decade. The reception to the singles, particularly "Houdini," was mixed, but both fit within the context of the album's framework.

Eminem urged fans to listen to the album in order, and, true to his word, the songs play better with the context of what came before. "Renaissance" is jolt of an opener, with Em's typical wordplay in top form. "Habits" and "Trouble" dig into the darker side of the Slim Shady alter ego, with production that doesn't overpower the lyrics. The darker songs are what work best on the album, like "Antichrist" and the tense "Bad One." They are not only catchier than something like "Brand New Dance," but they are progressions of the Slim Shady sound that don't have to rely on cheap nostalgia. Em has admitted that he's struggled to evolve with the times. Ironically, it's in saying goodbye to his breakout character that he finally manages to do so.

The Death of Slim Shady tracklist:

  1. Renaissance
  2. Habits
  3. Trouble
  4. Brand New Dance
  5. Evil
  6. All You Got (Skit)
  7. Lucifer
  8. Antichrist
  9. Fuel
  10. Road Rage
  11. Houdini
  12. Breaking News (Skit)
  13. Guilty Conscience 2
  14. Head Honcho
  15. Temporary (featuring Skylar Grey)
  16. Bad One
  17. Tobey (featuring BabyTron & Big Sean)
  18. Guess Who's Back (Skit)
  19. Somebody Save Me

