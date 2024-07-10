Eminem Embraces "HAWK TUAH" Meme While Visiting Slim Shady's Gravesite

Eminem continues to build hype.

Eminem is easily one of the most legendary artists in hip-hop. For a lot of people, he is the greatest of all time. However, there are others out there who would put him comfortably in the top 10 and let the rest sort itself out. Overall, it is an exciting time to be a fan of Em. This is largely due to the fact that he is dropping an album called The Death Of Slim Shady as of Friday, July 12th. The project is going to be interesting especially as Em looks to kill off his iconic character.

Today, Eminem took to his Instagram page where he offered up a fresh trailer for the album. In the trailer, Em visits the grave of Slim Shady. When he walks away, Slim Shady lifts a hand through the graveyard soil. Needless to say, there are some unique concepts and visuals at play here. Meanwhile, many fans noticed that the video features Em spitting on the grave. However, embraces the infamous "HAWK TUAH" meme that has been making the rounds everywhere.

Eminem Drops Friday

While some may find it corny, others see it as a way for Em to show that he is still in tune with contemporary popular culture. Whatever the case may be, Em fans are excited about the next two days. After all, a whole album is about to drop. This new era of Eminem is definitely exciting, and many are interested to see how it all comes together. Hopefully, it does not disappoint.