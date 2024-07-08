Eminem Chainsaws Slim Shady To Pieces In "Tobey" Music Video

There is no secret that the plan for Eminem on The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) is to axe his alter ego, figuratively speaking. However, the iconic Detroit rapper is doing so literally (as possible) in the "Tobey" music video. Overseen by Cole Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade, this quickly became one of the most anticipated set of visuals for 2024. It is wild to think that even nearly three decades in, Eminem still has this much of a gravitational pull in hip-hop. Overall, this just further cements his legacy in the genre, even though that happened years ago. The accompanying video was announced the same day (June 28) as the "Tobey" single. Originally, it was slated to hit YouTube on July 5, however, Eminem felt it was not finished.

So, he gave his fan base a sneak peek of what was in the works on that former drop date. Additionally, Eminem said it would drop on the 8th. Well, the day is finally here, and the imagery and direction are very fun and symbolic. It essentially feels like the idea was to create a timeline effect. "Tobey" features two other Detroit stars (BabyTron and Big Sean); a nod to the three generations of talent from the blue-collar city. It starts with BabyTron first, then to 2010s decade with Sean. Eminem follows up the rear and his backdrops include the house he grew up in, and the literal murder of the Slim Shady persona with the cause of death being a chainsaw. It is quite the crescendo and it figures to be one of the most viewed music videos of the year. Check it out with the link below.