Eminem Locks His Alter-Ego In A Basement In New "The Death Of Slim Shady" Trailer

BYGabriel Bras Nevares316 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-DRE-HWOF
US Rapper 50 Cent (L) and Eminem attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for US rapper Dr. Dre in Hollywood, California, on March 19, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Eminem has dropped a lot of promo material ahead of this new album, and this latest teaser calls back to "The Real Slim Shady."

Eminem's new album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is right around the corner, yet the promo material for it hasn't slowed down one bit. Moreover, he shared yet another trailer for the new project after already revealing its conceptual tracklist flow and imploring fans to listen to it in order. In it, Slim Shady (presumably) sits with his hands tied to a chair in the basement, watching a news report on how the Detroit rapper is trying to "cancel himself" with this new LP. In the video's description, it makes reference to the "Real Slim Shady" bar about locking people up in basements, although in that classic track, the victim was Dr. Dre.

Furthermore, this rollout for The Death Of Slim Shady has roped in other pop culture happenings today, such as Eminem embracing the "Hawk Tuah!" meme while visiting his alter ego's gravesite. It's all a pretty campy and overt display of showmanship, but this is Marshall Mathers we're talking about: is the cartoonish vibe really surprising you? Regardless, he's certainly not slouching on the lyrical end, at least with his latest single "Tobey" featuring Big Sean and BabyTron. Whatever this new album has in store, there's a good chance that its story will make all these extracurricular promotions make much more sense.

Read More: Eminem Collabs With White Castle For "White Rapper" Merch

Eminem's Latest The Death Of Slim Shady Teaser

As for previous trailers for this album, one of them showed Slim Shady rising from the dead, so maybe the persona's "death" will be a little more complicated. After all, Eminem has "retired" and "come back" so many times now that it's hard to tell when he really means to emulate his other half. Perhaps this record will instead reflect on whether or not this "death" is even possible, since an aspect of his contemporary output is that he doesn't make that distinction as obvious as before. Still, there are a lot of possibilities and angles for Em to explore here.

While Eminem's chart performance with the new singles wasn't anything out of this world, we can expect the album to be an absolute smash. Some fans want that conceptual greatness that's been teased, others want straight-up bars, and many just want something new from him. No matter what road the "Houdini" spitter chooses, it'll be a fun one to travel alongside him. So join us in eagerly anticipating The Death Of Slim Shady, which will be out in just a couple of hours as of writing this article.

Read More: Eminem Chainsaws Slim Shady To Pieces In "Tobey" Music Video

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...