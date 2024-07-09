Eminem Collabs With White Castle For "White Rapper" Merch

Only a trucker hat and t-shirt are included in the limited drop.

If you tuned into the music video for "Tobey", you might have caught that a White Castle restaurant was randomly in it for some reason. Well, it turns out that was a bit of an easter egg. According to Billboard, Eminem put out a spare, two-item merch drop on his website, shop.eminem.com, in partnership with White Castle. The two pieces include a white t-shirt and a white and black trucker hat. For the latter, it includes the logo of the longstanding burger slider chain, but instead the name is replaced with "White Rapper". Then, on the shirt it has the same graphic in addition to "ESTABLISHED IN 1972". Underneath that, it reads, "Buy 'em by the "Sack".

The "1972" is Eminem's birth year and it replaces the time in which White Castle was founded (1921). Both are in limited production and each item will ship out at different times. For the hat, it will ship out on August 16, and the shirt will go out two weeks later on August 30. The cap can be had for $30 and the tee at $35 a pop. Sizing starts at small and then goes up to double XL.

Eminem Is Embracing The "White Rapper" Label

Speaking of dropping things, Eminem will be leaving off his next studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), this Friday, July 12. Led by "Houdini" and "Tobey", which features Big Sean and BabyTron, the rest of the tracklist is still up in the air. It apparently made its way onto Apple Music, even revealing the additional guests. However, the names of the songs and artists have been removed. However, we can say we have the artwork, and it is pretty clever while also being on the nose. It sees his Slim Shady looking terrified as he is getting zipped up in a body bag. He might be killing off the alter ego, but Em is adopting the "white rapper" title in its place with this merch team-up.