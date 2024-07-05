Eminem Returns To "The Marshall Mathers LP" House In "Tobey" Music Video Teaser

It looks like Eminem wasn't able to drop his music video for his new song on schedule, but he assured fans that it's coming very soon.

Eminem has fans feeling very happy these days with his new single "Tobey" featuring Big Sean and BabyTron, building up hype for the release of his new album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) next week (Friday, July 12). However, they are not quite as happy as they could be, as it looks like the Lyrical Lemonade-partnered music video for the track, directed by Cole Bennett, is not quite ready for release yet. But don't fret, Marshall Mathers fans. He recently took to social media to apologize for the delay in the visuals' release, but did include a short clip from the upcoming video to hold fans over.

"The Tobey video is not completed- new date Monday 7/8," Eminem captioned the clip on Twitter. "Here’s a peek in the meantime!!! Sorry 4 the delay." In the snippet, you can see BabyTron walk past Eminem, who's sitting on the steps of his iconic house featured in the cover art for The Marshall Mathers LP and its 2013 direct sequel. It's a bit of a full-circle moment for the Detroit legend, as well as for the city's own Big Sean. "Not gon hold you, Slim Shady LP was the first CD i bought wit my own money at Costco," he recently tweeted. "Me n Em bout 4 songs in now (DVE, No Favors, Detroit 2 cypher) but being on The Death Of Slim Shady is full circle. I aint know when i bought that, that id be one of the next 1’s out da city…"

Eminem Teases "Tobey" Music Video

Meanwhile, "Tobey" drew some interesting reactions online for wholly different reasons relating to a lot of prominent rap beef in 2024. With Kendrick Lamar and Drake going at it, maybe folks became too battle-pilled to treat Eminem's competitive bars on the song as anything other than direct shots. Specifically, they thought that he dissed Jay-Z. But Royce Da 5'9" quickly hopped online to debunk this rumor.

Despite all the hype behind Eminem, "Tobey," and The Death Of Slim Shady right now, not everyone is all the way on board. "Numbers wise, Eminem is the best Detroit rapper but the gag is nobody would say that in Detroit," the 313's Skilla Baby recently posited. "Numbers wise, it’s Eminem but nobody in Detroit is playing Eminem right now and I was an Eminem fan as a kid. I’m a fan of Eminem but do we consider him our best rapper? I don’t think Detroit does."

