Big Sean Cites Being On Eminem's "Tobey" As A "Full Circle" Moment

Sean is still in disbelief that he has been able to succeed this much in his career.

Big Sean still is having a hard time wrapping his head around the fact that he has made it. Even after several successful records, major hits, and numerous big-time collaborations, it does not seem real somehow. The Detroit, Michigan native is still one of major players from his era, even without dropping a lot of music in the 2020s. However, his limited output is still of high quality. He dropped perhaps his best record to date with Detroit 2, a follow-up to his over decade old fan-favorite mixtape. Additionally, Sean has put out several singles, including his high-octane "Precision" which did not receive the proper praise as it dropped on the same day as "Like That".

Now, Big Sean can add his fiery guest verse on Eminem's recently-released "Tobey" single. He holds his own on it, going toe to toe with Slim Shady, as well as the new kid on the block, BabyTron. "I was immersed in the Murcié, I show 'em no mercy, I really was watchin' the throne (For real) / N****s ain't turnin' me down, when my baby asleep only time that I'm watchin' my tone, look (Shh)". Sean is certainly a major reason as to why the song has been receiving so much love and because of it the hitmaker is now seeing this as a "full circle" moment.

Big Sean Looks Back At How Far He's Come After "Tobey" Drops

According to Billboard, Sean tweeted out about Em's debut, The Slim Shady LP, being the first one he bought personally. He also cites how wild it has been to have now worked with someone he admires on four occasions and to see his growth since purchasing that classic album. "Not gon hold you, Slim Shady LP was the first CD i bought wit my own money at Costco. Me n Em bout 4 songs in now (DVE, No Favors, Detroit 2 cypher) but being on the Death Of Slim Shady is full circle. I aint know when i bought that, that id be one of the next 1’s out da city…". The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) drops on July 12 and an accompanying music video for "Tobey" is coming Friday, July 5.