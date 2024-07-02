Eminem Has A Winner With Big Sean & BabyTron-Assisted "Tobey"

This single lives up to the hype, as all three Michigan rappers deliver slick flows and clever bars.

Fans were uncontrollably excited for Eminem to drop "Houdini" when the single was announced. While it is running up the streams, there is a decently large camp that is not messing with the track. The complaints surrounding it are that a fair number of the bars are corny, and the flows are awkward. While it was his mission to revive that classic Slim Shady goofiness, the magic was not recaptured entirely. However, Eminem haters are going to have a hard time tearing down "Tobey".

The legendary Detroit MC announced the second promotional record from The Death of Slim Shady a few days ago, and a lot of people were a little nervous. Some felt that this could be one of the better songs of 2024 or one of the worst. Fortunately, the former is a more accurate way to describe it, as Em, Big Sean, and BabyTron all rap with serious hunger. The latter was a surprising grab for most, but when you think about it, Tron's style is fairly similar. The Ypsilanti native also loves to incorporate odd and humorous bars into his verses and the same is true on "Tobey". He handles the chorus and the opening verse and does a great job of setting the tone.

Then, the second generation of Michigan rap stars, Big Sean, comes in. He also kills it with speedy flows and carries the momentum effortlessly. Eminem then finishes things off with a more serious tone, as he focuses on his legacy and where he feels he deserves to be in hip-hop lore. Finally, what about the instrumental? This time around it is more minimal with main feature being twinkling and ghostly keys with some swelling synths, guitar, and lowkey drums laying underneath. Overall, "Tobey" is a very great effort from Eminem and figures to have a lot of replay value when the album drops.

Listen To "Tobey" By Eminem, Big Sean, & BabyTron

Quotable Lyrics:

Life is a gamble and I'm playin' slots

Pull it down, close my eyes, and I pray I win tokens

All wide, no pop, how we drive

BD come and took a baby sip, still tasted this potent

One of one, sittin' right the stars, double R

Finna race, yeah, the wraith like a spaceship, it's floatin'