Eminem's "Houdini" Massive First Week Streaming Numbers Revealed

BYLavender Alexandria220 Views
Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 06: Eminem performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
The final tally is second all-time among rap songs.

Earlier this year, Eminem appeared at the NFL Draft in his home town of Detroit. He took the stage alongside song Detroit Lions football legends and used the opportunity to make a big announcement. He revealed that he had a new album dropping later this year. Long time fans of the rapper were thrilled to find out that it was called The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace). To further promote the album he even took out an obituary for his notorious alter-ego in a Detroit newspaper last month.

Last week, Em shared the lead single to the new album "Houdini." The song came in on a wave of hype and left fans pretty divided. While some appreciated Em's return to the antics of his Slim Shady character, others felt his rhymes and punchlines were more dated than ever. Regardless of the song's reception, plenty of people were streaming it. First week numbers on the song just came in and they're massive. "Houdini" racked up more than 56 million streams in its first week alone, which is the second most for a rap song in the platform's history. Unsurprisingly, the one song it lags behind is "Not Like Us." The Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track took over the rap world earlier this year. Check out the impressive streaming numbers on "Houdini" below.

Eminem's "Houdini" Piling Up Streams

Unsurprisingly, the song is also expected to make a splash on the Hot 100. It's debut on the charts will be revealed next week and projections have it debuting as high as #2. Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help," the song that also kept "Not Like Us" off the top spot for the past two weeks, is expected to remain at number one.

What do you think of Eminem's new song totaling more than 56 million streams in its first week on Spotify alone? Do you think the song is closer to a return to form, or a dated imitation of Em's classic work? Let us know in the comment section below.

Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
