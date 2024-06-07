Eminem's "Houdini" Massive First Week Streaming Numbers Revealed

The final tally is second all-time among rap songs.

Earlier this year, Eminem appeared at the NFL Draft in his home town of Detroit. He took the stage alongside song Detroit Lions football legends and used the opportunity to make a big announcement. He revealed that he had a new album dropping later this year. Long time fans of the rapper were thrilled to find out that it was called The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace). To further promote the album he even took out an obituary for his notorious alter-ego in a Detroit newspaper last month.

Last week, Em shared the lead single to the new album "Houdini." The song came in on a wave of hype and left fans pretty divided. While some appreciated Em's return to the antics of his Slim Shady character, others felt his rhymes and punchlines were more dated than ever. Regardless of the song's reception, plenty of people were streaming it. First week numbers on the song just came in and they're massive. "Houdini" racked up more than 56 million streams in its first week alone, which is the second most for a rap song in the platform's history. Unsurprisingly, the one song it lags behind is "Not Like Us." The Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track took over the rap world earlier this year. Check out the impressive streaming numbers on "Houdini" below.

Eminem's "Houdini" Piling Up Streams

Unsurprisingly, the song is also expected to make a splash on the Hot 100. It's debut on the charts will be revealed next week and projections have it debuting as high as #2. Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help," the song that also kept "Not Like Us" off the top spot for the past two weeks, is expected to remain at number one.