Eminem's "Houdini" Earns Him Biggest Streaming Debut Of His Career, Steve Miller Pays Tribute

2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Recording artist Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Eminem has reached a new streaming milestone with "Houdini."

Eminem's new single, "Houdini," has officially earned the biggest streaming debut of the legendary rapper's career. For the song, he sampled the Steve Miller Band’s 1982 hit “Abracadabra," which prompted praise from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer on social media. Eminem dropped "Houdini" on Friday with a music video paying homage to his own 2002 song "Without Me." It features cameos from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Pete Davidson, and more.

He's been making headlines for various lyrics on the song. At one point, he references Megan Thee Stallion by rapping: "If I was to ask for Megan Thee / Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I really have a shot at a feat? / I don't know but I'm glad to be / Back, like."

Eminem, 50 Cent, & Snoop Dogg Celebrate Dr. Dre's Star On The Walk Of Fame

Eminem, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg at the star ceremony where Dr. Dre is honored with a star on the Hollywood. Walk of Fame on March 19, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

Steve Miller took to social media to pay tribute to Eminem for the song. In doing so, he labeled the Detroit rapper a "timeless originator" who is "building something new on a long musical legacy of original artists." From there, he bought up a number of other legends who influenced him including, "Les Paul, T-Bone Walker, Bill Doggett, Johnny Guitar Watson, Howlin’ Wolf, Jimmy Reed, the Beatles, Chuck Berry, Willy Dixon, Leiber & Stoller, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane & Miles Davis." He continued: "There aren’t many artists who take the time or make the effort to stand up for themselves and credit and respect their influencers at the same time. Marshall Mathers you are an exception and on my short list of people who respect the art. To be included in your process feels good while I’m still singing and playing the music I love. I’m Honored."

Eminem's "Houdini" Dominates Streaming Services

"Houdini" is the first single from Eminem's upcoming album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). Be on the lookout for further updates on Eminem and the new project on HotNewHipHop.

