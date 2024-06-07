All Of The Celebrity Cameos In Eminem's "Houdini" Music Video

Eminem's "Houdini" video features several celebrities who made it more fun to watch.

In April 2024, Eminem announced he would release his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), in the summer. The announcement sparked excitement among the rapper's fan base and marked his return four years after his last album, Music to be Murdered By. Eminem released his upcoming album's lead single, "Houdini," on May 31. "Houdini" showed Eminem remains the "Rap God" as he stayed true to his style. He stirred controversy with some of his lyrics, including his bars about Tory Lanez's shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Eminem also showed his creative genius as the song revived Steve Miller's classic 1982 tune, "Abracadabra."

"Houdini" took the internet by storm thanks to its catchy hook and lyrics, which brought back memories of Eminem's Slim Shady era. The "My Name Is" and "Without Me" references are hard to miss. Eminem released the "Houdini" single alongside a music video and featured several celebrities, including Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Eminem's children. Let's explore all the celebrity cameos in Em's latest music video.

The "Houdini" Music Video Plot

Eminem's alter ego, the Real Slim Shady, is back. The "Houdini" music video shows how the blonde Slim Shady entered a portal in 2002 and found himself in today's present world. Dr. Dre alerts Eminem about Shady's presence, and they team up to take him down in true superhero style. However, before they get to Slim, he wreaks havoc across the city in his bid to cancel the present-day Eminem. Eventually, Em, dressed in the Rap Boy costume, meets Shady and engages in a battle. However, there is no victor as both merge to become a hybrid individual.

Eminem "Houdini" Video Celebrity Cameos: Paul Rosenburg

The "Houdini" video begins with Eminem's longtime friend and manager, Paul Rosenburg, calling to tell him he heard the album and wishing him luck. Paul playfully states, "Hey Em, it's Paul. I was listening to the album. Good f**king luck, you are on your own."

Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre acts as one of the main characters in the "Houdini" video. He is the first to call Em to let him know Slim Shady has entered 2024 via a mysterious portal. He drives Eminem around the city to find the rampaging Slim Shady. At first, Dr. Dre and Eminem have a little fight in the car but get along just fine.

50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Westside Boogie, & Denaun Porter

As Eminem's "Houdini" video progressed to the chorus, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Westside Boogie, and Denaun Porter made cameos. The four rappers lined up in a book panel reacted to the news that Slim Shady was back in the city by singing "Guess Who's Back." The chorus offered a fresh version of "Without Me's" evergreen hook, which Em paid homage to in "Houdini."

The Alchemist

While Dr. Dre and Eminem continue searching for the latter's younger self, Slim Shady walks into an underground cipher. There, he meets producer and DJ Alan Daniel Maman, popularly known as The Alchemist. However, Slim Shady looks perplexed and disappointed with what he sees in the cipher but eventually steps into a circle.

Royce Da 5'9 & Shane Gillis

Slim Shady's quest for destruction sees him burst through a podcast room where he meets Shane Gillis and Royce da 5'9. Gillis and Royce are engaging in a discussion about who the best MC of all time is. Slim Shady becomes upset with the conversation and disrupts proceedings. He steals a microphone before flipping a table and exiting, leaving Royce and Shane terrified.

Jimmy Iovine

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Eminem, Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre speak onstage at WSJ. Magazine 2014 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

After Eminem and Slim Shady engaged in a battle and fused, they became an unholy hybrid. The monster they create comprises the best and worst versions of Slim Shady and Marshall Mathers. The effect is that Eminem begins to diss his closest friends and family members. Eminem's longtime friend and Interscope Geffen's CEO, Jimmy Iovine, is one of the first casualties of the monster. Iovine appears in the "Houdini" video, looking confused and shocked as he listens to Marshall insulting him.

Eminem's Three Kids Make Appearance In "Houdini" Video

Eminem's three kids, Hailie, Alaina, and Stevie, were not spared from the onslaught. In the "Houdini" video, the trio was on a video call with their dad, who dissed them by rapping, "F**k my own kids, they are brats/They can screw off." The rapper's children reacted to his diss by opening their mouths in shock.

