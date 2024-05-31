Eminem Revives His Old Style With New Single "Houdini"

Slim Shady is officially back.

Eminem has a lot riding on this. The legendary rapper has been hyping up the release of his new album, The Death of Slim Shady. Like, a lot. He's dropped fake obituaries, fake TV promos featuring 50 Cent, and he announced this new single, "Houdini," with the help of magician David Blaine. Eminem is pulling out all the stops on this one, which only emphasizes the feeling that this is the end of the line. For Slim Shady, definitely, but perhaps even for Eminem. "Houdini" is definitely an example of "looking back."

The song was predicted by many to be a zany single in the vein of "The Real Slim Shady" or "Without Me," and is it ever. "Houdini" recycles the chorus of the latter before jumping into the first verse. There's even a vocal cameo from Paul Rosenberg, who graced many an interlude during Eminem's golden period. The beat is bouncy and playful and the rapper is very much in Shady mode. He takes aim at everybody in his life, including Dr. Dre, the aforementioned Paul, and even his own kids. "You can suck my d*ck, in fact," he raps. "F*ck them, f*ck Dre, f*ck Jimmy, f*ck me, f*ck you, f*ck my own kids, they're brats."

Eminem Relies On References To His Old Music

Eminem's ability to rhyme is still unrivaled. Those who wanted the "real" Slim Shady have gotten him on this track, as this is the silliest he's sounded since 2009's Relapse. The thing is, the effort is audible. Em is very clearly trying to give fans the old him, and it doesn't have the punch that it used to. "Houdini" is a song that sounds like a rapper trying to recapture his glory days, because it is. The music video even pits the current version of Em versus the bleach blond Shady. Those who live the rapper will like it, but this is not the kind of song that wins over new fans. This is nostalgia rap, for better or worse.

Quotable Lyrics:

My sh*t may not be age-appropriate

But I will hit an eight year old in the face with a participation trophy

'Cause I have zero doubts, that this whole world's 'bouts to turn into some girl scouts

That censorship bureau's out to shut me down

So when I started this verse, it did start off lighthearted first

But it feels like I'm targeted, mind-bogglin' how my profit has skyrocketed