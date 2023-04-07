Dr. Dre
- MusicDaz Dillinger Takes Aim At Dr. Dre Over "The Chronic" Royalties: "You Gonna Rob Us Like Death Row?"Looks like he's not holding back.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicThe Game Unveils Dr. Dre As A Surprising Motive In Eminem BeefThe Game tells all.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicMarsha Ambrosius Unveils Exciting Progress On Upcoming Album Produced By Dr. DreFans can hardly wait for new music!By Tallie Spencer
- MusicLil Eazy-E Calls Out Dr. Dre For Not Being Present At Street Naming: "All Of The West Coast Should Be"He called out the fact that Dre wasn't present during the street naming.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicSuge Knight Claims He Took The Fall For Dr. Dre's Gun ChargeSuge claims his federal gun charge was actually him taking the fall for Dre.By Lavender Alexandria
- TechWhat DAW Does Dr. Dre Use?Explore Dr. Dre's unique approach to music production, his choice of DAW, and the equipment he uses to create his iconic soundBy Jake Skudder
- MusicDr. Dre Divulges On When He Contemplated Retirement From Music"The Chronic" kept Dr. Dre going. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRuss Recalls Getting Drunk Before Interviews, Flexes Dr. Dre Co-SignRuss says he used to use alcohol to mask his insecurities.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRapper Ez Mil Signs To Eminem And Dr. Dre's Record LabelEz Mil becomes the newest artist signed to Shady Records.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureRick Ross Explains Dr. Dre's Perfectionism With Studio TaleDr. Dre's dedication is unparalleled, so says Rick Ross.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureDr. Dre Explains Rejecting Michael Jackson, Prince CollabsDr. Dre had the opportunity of a lifetime. Why did he say no?By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureRuss Mentored By Dr. Dre In "Dream" Studio SessionDr. Dre helped Russ out with some studio pointers.By Jake Lyda
- MusicWarren G's Debut Album "Regulate...G Funk Era" Turns 29While Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are widely hailed as the pioneers as G-Funk, Warren G's 'Regulate...G Funk Era' delivered a unique commercial sound. By Caleb Hardy
- Original ContentDr. Dre's Cultural Influence Beyond MusicDr. Dre's multi-million-dollar successes outside of the world of music have influenced a generation of hip-hop artists. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicXzibit Shrugs Off Dr. Dre's "Abusive" PerfectionismThe rapper didn't mind recording the same line for hours if it meant getting the right take.By Noah Grant
- TechKendrick Lamar's Beats By Dre Commercial Song, "It's Alive (Pyrex)" Leaks OnlineThe song made its first appearance in 2013, and has now mysteriously surfaced much to fan's pleasure.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSnoop Dogg Announces Concert For 30th Anniversary Of DoggystyleSnoop's doing it big for the 30th anniversary of Doggystyle.By James Jones
- Original ContentScott Storch Is Unmatched: Best Hits With Beyoncé, Dr. Dre & MoreAs one of the industry's hottest producers, Scott Storch has dozens of hits under his belt. Here are a few of his biggest jams.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKeefe D: Eazy-E Offered Spot At Death Row Records Before DreDeath Row Records co-founder Michael Harris wanted Keefe to set up a call with Eazy.By Noah Grant
- MusicJim Jones Says Dr. Dre "Punked" Him During Dipset Studio SessionThe West Coast legend allegedly kept asking for the Dipset icon to repeat his takes, much to the latter's frustration.By Gabriel Bras Nevares