Xzibit Rallys All The West Coast Icons For New KingMaker Tracklist

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 508 Views
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Rapper Xzibit prior to performing a concert during the Los Angeles Rams game against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
After leaving the Akolholiks, X-to-the-Z began collaborating with Dr. Dre on the Chronic 2001 album, which led to touring.

Xzibit has revealed the star-studded tracklist for his long-awaited album Kingmaker, marking his return to music after more than a decade. The follow-up to 2012’s Napalm arrives on May 16, boasting 20 tracks and a heavyweight lineup of guest features. The West Coast icon enlists longtime collaborators Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Redman, Busta Rhymes, Cypress Hill’s B-Real, and Royce Da 5’9” to bring his vision to life. He also taps into the next generation, recruiting Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, JasonMartin (formerly Problem), Domo Genesis, and Guapdad 4000, among others.

Adding another layer to the album’s significance, Kingmaker will be released through Greenback Records, the label recently launched by MMA superstar Conor McGregor. The imprint has also partnered with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, further cementing its entrance into the Hip Hop landscape.

Xzibit KingMaker

The album has faced multiple delays, with Xzibit explaining that last-minute additions pushed back its release. He addressed the project’s lead single, “Play This At My Funeral,” in an interview with NME, describing its title as misleading yet deeply personal. “It sounds morbid, but the song isn’t about death. It’s a snapshot of where I am mentally, physically, and emotionally,” he said. “Some finite statements are made in there. I wanted to show people where I’ve been, what I’ve been doing, and answer those lingering questions.”

Reflecting on his return, Xzibit emphasized his enduring passion for music. “This is what I do best. I’ve been involved in film and TV, but music is the catalyst for everything,” he shared. “I’ve been recording on and off for over a decade, but I wasn’t hearing what I needed. When I finally did, I knew it was time.” With Kingmaker, Xzibit isn’t just re-entering the rap game—he’s reclaiming his place in it. X-to-the-Z is best known for his classic songs "B*tch Please II," "Multiply," and "What You See." The rap star has shared the silver screen with Ice Cube, Terrence Howard, and The Rock.

