Xzibit Rallys All The West Coast Icons For New KingMaker Tracklist

Xzibit has revealed the star-studded tracklist for his long-awaited album Kingmaker, marking his return to music after more than a decade. The follow-up to 2012’s Napalm arrives on May 16, boasting 20 tracks and a heavyweight lineup of guest features. The West Coast icon enlists longtime collaborators Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Redman, Busta Rhymes, Cypress Hill’s B-Real, and Royce Da 5’9” to bring his vision to life. He also taps into the next generation, recruiting Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, JasonMartin (formerly Problem), Domo Genesis, and Guapdad 4000, among others.

Adding another layer to the album’s significance, Kingmaker will be released through Greenback Records, the label recently launched by MMA superstar Conor McGregor. The imprint has also partnered with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, further cementing its entrance into the Hip Hop landscape.

Xzibit KingMaker

The album has faced multiple delays, with Xzibit explaining that last-minute additions pushed back its release. He addressed the project’s lead single, “Play This At My Funeral,” in an interview with NME, describing its title as misleading yet deeply personal. “It sounds morbid, but the song isn’t about death. It’s a snapshot of where I am mentally, physically, and emotionally,” he said. “Some finite statements are made in there. I wanted to show people where I’ve been, what I’ve been doing, and answer those lingering questions.”