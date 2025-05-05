Xzibit Shares Another Preview Of "Kingmaker" Album With Ice Cube & Lorine Chai Collab "For The Love"

xzibitxzibit
Xzibit is just days away from his return that's been over 10 years in the making and "For The Love" does well with building the hype.

Two 90s icons in Xzibit and Ice Cube are reunited on "For The Love," a single that also features soulful guest vocalist, Lorine Chia. It's the fifth offering from the no nonsense Detroit rapper's upcoming album Kingmaker. It will be out via Greenback Records, Conor McGregor's upstart label, on May 16.

It's been a long time coming for Xzibit, as he hasn't dropped a solo album since 2012's Napalm. But he's feeling inspired once more and this new label deal is a big reason why. So, thanks Conor! Other singles prior to "For The Love" are "Play This At My Funeral," "Everywhere I Go," and "Been A Long Time Pt.2."

There's also "Shut Yo Mouth" with Compton Av and Butch Cassidy, and speaking of features, there's going to be a lot. X is bringing on Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, JasonMartin, Royce Da 5'9", Redman, and more. But back to "For The Love."

It's a raw single with a minimal beat that weaves in the iconic piano melody from Mobb Deep's "Quiet Storm." X, Cube, and Chia, deliver impassioned performances about love, success, and family.

The Kingmaker visionary expressed that this album's goal is to assist other artists rise in anyway he can. His interest in being a role model for the newer MCs comes from the generosity he received throughout his career. "I've had a lot of people do that for me. Now, I want to be able to do the same thing for the next generation," he said in a statement. Check out "For The Love" below.

Xzibit, Ice Cube, & Lorine Chia "For The Love"

Quotable Lyrics:

I only do it for the love, heart, soul, and body
Your n**** did a lot of drugs
Sh*t, a n**** talking Whitney in the tub
What a way to find out that music is the plug
I wanna own my own building like Oprah
Vultures, Airbnb, the whole culture

