Mobb Deep are arguably one of the the best rap duos to ever do it, having helped shape the grimy New York City sound and subject matter that resonates in the streets to this day. Throughout their prolific career, they've collaborated with the likes of The Alchemist (who helped define their sound in the early days), Cormega, The Infamous Mobb, The Notorious B.I.G., Capone-N-Noreaga, Nas, Big Noyd, The Wu-Tang Clan, Kanye West, Raekwon, G-Unit and countless others, having released seven studio albums, four compilations, an EP and more than a dozen mixtapes since dropping Juvenile Hell in 1993. They recently reunited after a lengthy hiatus, and are currently working on their eighth studio album, titled The Infamous Mobb Deep, which is expected to drop in March 2014. Stay tuned for updates on their career.