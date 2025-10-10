Infinite – Album by Mobb Deep

Mobb Deep makes a powerful return with Infinite, a full-length posthumous project honoring the legacy of the late Prodigy alongside surviving member Havoc. As one of the most influential duos in East Coast hip-hop history, Mobb Deep built their name on haunting production and gritty storytelling. Infinite continues that legacy with modern collaborations that bridge generations of rap. On this album, Havoc curates a soundscape that remains true to Queensbridge nostalgia while giving fans a fresh perspective on Prodigy’s timeless voice. Though Prodigy is no longer here physically, his presence is felt heavily throughout the project. What makes Infinite even more special is its all-star lineup of features. The project includes appearances from Nas, Clipse, Jorja Smith, H.E.R., Kool G Rap, Raekwon, and more. Whether you were raised on The Infamous or just discovering their catalog, this album is positioned as a bridge between eras.