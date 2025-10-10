Infinite – Album by Mobb Deep

BY Tallie Spencer 41 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Infinite_(Mobb_Deep_album) Infinite_(Mobb_Deep_album)
The project includes appearances from Nas, Clipse, Jorja Smith, H.E.R., Kool G Rap, Raekwon, and more.

Mobb Deep makes a powerful return with Infinite, a full-length posthumous project honoring the legacy of the late Prodigy alongside surviving member Havoc. As one of the most influential duos in East Coast hip-hop history, Mobb Deep built their name on haunting production and gritty storytelling. Infinite continues that legacy with modern collaborations that bridge generations of rap. On this album, Havoc curates a soundscape that remains true to Queensbridge nostalgia while giving fans a fresh perspective on Prodigy’s timeless voice. Though Prodigy is no longer here physically, his presence is felt heavily throughout the project. What makes Infinite even more special is its all-star lineup of features. The project includes appearances from Nas, Clipse, Jorja Smith, H.E.R., Kool G Rap, Raekwon, and more. Whether you were raised on The Infamous or just discovering their catalog, this album is positioned as a bridge between eras.

Release Date: October 10, 2024
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Infinite

Tracklist For Infinite
  1. Against the World
  2. Gunfire ft. The Alchemist
  3. Easy Bruh
  4. Look at Me ft. Clipse, Pusha T, Malice
  5. The M. The O. The B. The B. ft. Big Noyd
  6. Down for You ft. Nas & Jorja Smith
  7. Taj Mahal ft. The Alchemist
  8. Mr Magik
  9. Score Points ft. The Alchemist
  10. My Era ft. Nas
  11. Pour the Henny ft. Nas
  12. Clear Black Nights ft. Raekwon & Ghostface Killah
  13. Discontinued
  14. Love the Way (Down for You Part 2) ft. Nas & H.E.R.
  15. We the Real Thing
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Mobb Deep Features New Album Infinite Hip Hop News Music Mobb Deep's Features For New Album "Infinite" Reportedly Revealed 4.2K
mobb-deep Songs Mobb Deep Deliver Their Trademark Grittiness On The Alchemist-Produced "Taj Mahal" 2.0K
News Havoc 11.0K
News Mobb Deep Reveals "The Infamous Mobb Deep" Tracklist 7.7K
Comments 0