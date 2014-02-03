Prodigy (who we hope all of you know is one half of veteran hip-hop duo Mobb Deep) is currently one of the most respected New York lyricists out, and continues to put in work after more than 20 years in the game. Throughout his extensive career, the NYC native has collaborated with The Notorious B.I.G., The Alchemist, Big Noyd, Nas, The Infamous Mobb, G-Unit, Action Bronson, Raekwon, Statik Selektah, Mac Miller, French Montana, Domo Genesis, Freddie Gibbs, Childish Gambino, Waka Flocka Flame, Jim Jones, Noreaga, Styles P, Curren$y, Nas, Nina Sky, AZ, The Game and more. Most recently, he published a jail memoir titled “H.N.I.C.”, released a new collaborative album with The Alchemist titled “Albert Einstein”, launched the Infamous Books publishing imprint and announced a new solo project titled “The Most Infamous” as well as a bonus EP and deluxe edition of "Albert Einstein". Stay tuned.