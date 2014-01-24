Yonkers-native Styles P is hip-hop artist best known for being one third of The L.O.X, a rap group that also includes Jadakiss and Sheek Louch. Since beginning his career in 1994, Styles P has released six studio-albums, two EP’s, and several mixtapes. The L.O.X, who formed in ’94, have released three albums, and after a multiyear hiatus, the trio surprised hip-hop heads by dropping an EP titled ‘The Trinity’ at the end of 2013. Throughout both his solo career and his time with The L.O.X, Styles P has collaborated with the likes of Diddy, DJ Green Lantern, Pharaohe Monch, Akon, Swizz Beatz, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Jennifer Lopez, Smif-N-Wessun, Pete Rock, Talib Kweli, DMX, Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz, Fabolous, Mariah Carey, Lil’ Kim, Ghostface Killa, T-Pain, DJ Khaled, DJ Clue, The Roots, Lloyd Banks, Raekwon, Cassidy, Curren$y, French Montana, and many others. He dropped his album ‘Float’ in 2013, and in November of the same year released a Statik Selektah-produced track featuring Action Bronson called ‘All I Got’. The L.O.X announced that they plan to drop their third studio-album called ‘We Are the Streets 2’. They have yet to announce a release date, but expect it to drop in 2014.

Photo credit: HNHH