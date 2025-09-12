Mobb Deep's Features For New Album "Infinite" Reportedly Revealed

Prodigy may sadly no longer be with us, but he and Havoc still lay claim to one of hip-hop's most beloved legacies thanks to their work as Mobb Deep. With the latter's direction and the support of longtime producer The Alchemist, their new album Infinite will release on October 10, and we just reportedly got the list of features for it.

Take this report with a grain of salt, but we hope these names end up on the tracklist. Per Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter, the new LP will feature Nas on three tracks, Clipse, Jorja Smith, Ghostface Killah, H.E.R., Kool G Rap, Raekwon, and of course, Big Noyd. Furthermore, when you consider the "Legend Has It" run of excellent albums from Esco's Mass Appeal label as of late, fans hope this will be another home run.

This Queens duo hasn't lost one bit of its grit or resonance over the years, and the lead single "Against The World" proves that. Now, all that we have to see whether or not this is the real feature list. Either way, we're likely in for a very special record.

Mobb Deep Infinite

Elsewhere, this news comes amid Havoc's recent reflections on Mobb Deep's history. During his Drink Champs episode, he explained his perspective on why Tupac dissed the duo on the iconic "Hit 'Em Up" track.

"I believe it was a combo of things," the 51-year-old expressed. "On ‘Survival of the Fittest,’ we rapped, 'Thug life, we still livin’ it.' At the time, he had an article in Vibe magazine. He was like, ‘I don't want to do this thug s**t anymore.' So he probably thought we were like, ‘Thug life, we still living it. F**k what he’s doin'.' It piled up on 'L.A., L.A.' [a Dogg Pound diss track from Capone-N-Noreaga featuring Prodigy and Havoc] and it was like, 'F**k these n****as.'"

With all this history in context, there's a lot of excitement for Mobb Deep's first new music since Prodigy's passing in 2017. These features should make the experience all the more rich, so we'll see you on October 10 to dive in.