Teyana Taylor Reveals All The Details For Album "Escape Room"

This is a highly anticipated release from Teyana Taylor, especially considering all that she's been through personally.

Teyana Taylor's comeback is almost 100% complete and it feels great to say those words. The Harlem, New York native is almost ready to unveil her fourth album, Escape Room, and we have all the details thanks to big_business_ on X. The Def Jam singer and songwriter has just revealed the tracklist, album cover, and all the other goodies you want to see.

Like her last project, The Album, which featured 25 tracks, Escape Room also sports over 20 songs. There's 22 awaiting fans with a wide range of guests. Most them are actresses and are going to be providing narration throughout. Costars in that vein will be Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Paulson, La La Anthony, Niecey Nash, Kerry Washington, and more.

But don't worry, vocalists and producers are also on deck for Teyana's grand return. KAYTRANADA, Jill Scott, Tyla, and Lucky Daye will appear. But maybe most interesting of all are Junie and Rue Rose Shumpert. Those of course are both of her and ex-husband Iman Shumpert's two daughters.

The are credited on the closing track "Always." With a title like that, it's making us think there will be some bittersweet undertones to the track due to Teyana and Iman's split.

When Is Teyana Taylor Dropping Her Album?

As for the artwork, Teyana went with a sci-fi theme with shades of blues and pinks. On the front of the album, the mother of two is strapped down to a hospital bed of sorts while sporting a robotic looking ensemble.

Overall, it should be an interesting, revealing, and personal record due to the events she's gone through. Teyana has suffered loss, discovered newfound love, all while learning a lot about herself along the way.

Fans can still expect to hear Escape Room in its entirety this coming Friday, August 22. We say still because the former G.O.O.D. Music artist revealed she needed immediate surgery on her vocal cords earlier this month.

After sharing that she had been dealing with health issues for a while behind closed doors she said delivered the bittersweet rundown. "After a long back and forth with my doctors, I've been told I need vocal surgery immediately. They found a noncancerous growth on one of my cords that's been messing with my voice and causing real discomfort. Thankfully, we caught it and it's treatable —but it does mean I need to pause and give myself time to fully heal," she said in part.

Things are still going to run as planned which we are thankful and grateful for.

