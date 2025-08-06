Becoming a celebrity means that privacy comes at a premium more times than not. In the case of Teyana Taylor, though, she's been able to hide an unfortunate issue up until today. As caught by The Shade Room, the R&B singer and actress revealed on her Instagram Story that she's been harboring health complications regarding her vocal cords.

In an emotional message to her 18.2 million followers, she says that it's gotten to the point where she requires immediate surgery. "I've been quietly dealing with some vocal challenges for a while now," Taylor begins.

"And after a long back and forth with my doctors, I've been told I need vocal surgery immediately. They found a noncancerous growth on one of my cords that's been messing with my voice and causing real discomfort. Thankfully, we caught it and it's treatable —but it does mean I need to pause and give myself time to fully heal."

She continues, "Because of this I have to step back from some upcoming appearances [...] and that honestly breaks my heart. I don't take lightly what it means to show up for y'all."

Overall, this is great news considering the situation, but we are still sending our best to her at this time.

Teyana Taylor New Album

It's also a relieving update regarding her upcoming album. The 34-year-old is still going to be dropping Escape Room, her fourth LP, on August 22. She reminded her fans that it's going to be an important release, especially considering the many changes she's gone through.

"I've poured so much of myself into this next chapter —especially the Escape Room, which is still dropping [on schedule]. So, no worries there. It's the most personal body of work I've ever created, and it's the timing... It's not lost on me."

While she is not happy about the card she's been dealt, she's approaching this obstacle with "patience, rest, and faith."