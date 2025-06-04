Teyana Taylor is back in the recording booth, and it feels oh so good to say that. Her new tea-spilling single, "Long Time" is excellent and deserves a listen if you are a fan of hers or just love forward-thinking R&B. It's actually the lead track for her upcoming album, Escape Room, which is due out sometime in August.
The electronic flavor of this song is very pleasing to the ears with its pulsing bassline. Additionally, the explosive crescendo on the chorus is a nice reward. Sadly, the track is short at just 1:55 and it does leave you wanting a little more. But Teyana Taylor flashed a lot of creativity in that short period, and we can't wait for what she's going to display on Escape Room.
The lyrics are also a highlight of "Long Time." As we said earlier, they are quite revealing. With everything going on with Iman Shumpert, we have to imagine that inspired this track to some extent.
Moreover, her alleged newfound romance with actor Aaron Pierre has been a bubbling storyline as of late. We hope we can hear more about that on this album as well. She did include him in the sexually tense Escape Room trailer.
But all in all, this return is exciting and long overdue. It's been almost five years exactly since her last LP, The Album. If you want a little sneak peek at another album cut, check out the cinematic visual for "Long Time" below. You'll thank us.
Teyana Taylor "Long Time"
Quotable Lyrics:
I lent you my fire (Fire)
You let me get tired (Tired)
And the truth is, I didn't end when it was over (Over)
Baby, it's been over a long time
Didn't end whеn it was over (Didn't end when it was ovеr)
Now the door is closed for closure