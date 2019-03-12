lead single
- SongsYelawolf Is Hungry As Ever On New Lead Single "Everything"Yelawolf is looking to prove doubters wrong it seems on his next record. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBktherula Drops Vivid Single "CRAYON," Plus A Big Future UpdateThe off-sync femcee is back and she has a big announcement. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLogic Is Letting Go Of All The Stress On "Ultra 85" Lead Single "Fear"Young Sinatra is becoming comfortable is his skin. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBizarre Teases Upcoming LP With Mean-Mugging Single "Uncle"The veteran from the former legendary group D12, is getting ready for a new album. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSkepta ODUMODUBLVCK, Idris Elba, And Tribal Mark Bring A Great Groove To Lead Single "Jangrova"Skepta is back and wow, what a comeback. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsT.I. Gives Us The First Look At Last Album With Tropical Single "VACAY" Featuring Kamo MphelaThis is the lead track off of "Kiss The King," T.I.'s last project. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsThe Kid LAROI Might Have Another Mega-Hit With "TOO MUCH" Featuring Jung Kook And Central CeeLAROI is finally near the release of his debut. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBad Bunny Reveals New Album Title And Release DateWe already have "UN PREVIEW" to Bad Bunny's next record. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsOffset Is Getting All Of The Toxic People Out Of His Life On "FAN"This will be the lead single to his solo sophomore album. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsVic Mensa Releases Another Lead Single Ahead Of "Victor" With "LVLN UP"This is the second lead single ahead of the artist's next release. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicIggy Azalea Shares Snippet From Lead Single To Upcoming AlbumIggy Azalea shared a snippet from an upcoming song on Twitter, Friday night.By Cole Blake
- NewsTimo Kicks Off OTF Compilation Tape With New Single "Rules"Timo's new track "Rules" is the lead single to Lil Durk's OTF compilation tape, "Loyal Bros."By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Wayne Selects Lead Single From "Funeral""Funeral" gets its first representative. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Normani To Collaborate For "Birds Of Prey" SoundtrackHouston, stand up! By Noah C
- MusicYoung Thug's Creative Director Shares "Hy!£UN35" Lead Single InformationYoung Thug's "Slime Season 2" track "Love Me Forever" was supposed to be the lead single from "HiTunes."By Alex Zidel
- NewsCiara's "Thinkin Bout You" Maps Her Growth As Pop-R&B VirtuosoCiCi is trotting towards the release of her 7th major label album with "Thinkin Bout You."By Devin Ch
- MusicScHoolboy Q Previews New Single Off Of His Upcoming AlbumScHoolboy Q's new single drops tomorrow.By Aron A.