Bruiser Wolf Recruits Nicholas Craven To Produce Lead Single "Beat The Charge" For His Upcoming Album

Bruiser Wolf is loading another album for fans this week with the lead single, "Beat The Charge." Just going off of the single artwork, we are assuming it's going to be titled Ambassador Bridge. But time will reveal that to us. The same goes for the release date, features, tracklist, and etc.
All we have to go off of is this track, which is produced by underground star Nicholas Craven. Typically, the Detroit rapper, who's associated with Danny Brown, rides some pretty unorthodox production. But here, Bruiser Wolf is showing that he can flow over a steadier boom bap style beat.
There's also a jazzy sample loop from Craven, which adds to the already unfamiliar production for the 42-year-old. But the slower tempo doesn't mess up what Wolf is known for. That is offbeat deliveries with tons of lively energy and humor.
For example, there's a rhyme that he delivers that only he could come up with. "Potato on the biscuit, we eatin’ starch!" Never change Bruiser Wolf, never change. If you haven't heard of him before this, just imagine a combination of Tech N9ne, E-40, and Danny Brown.
This eventual album from the Bruiser Brigade member will be his third LP overall. 2024 saw him release My Story Got Stories, which received lots of critical praise. Prior to that, Wolf dropped Dope Game Stupid in 2021.
2025 is shaping up to a busy year for him too. He's already gotten features on projects from the likes of Curren$y and Harry Fraud, as well as Black Milk and Fat Ray. But while you wait for the impending LP, check out Bruiser and Craven's single "Beat The Charge" below.