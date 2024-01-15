Bruiser Wolf Is Wildly Zany On "My Story Got Stories" Album

Danny Brown made a great comeback at the tail end of 2023. He came through with his first solo album in four years with Quaranta. It was a follow up to his 2012 record XXX to show how much he has gone through in his life in the last 10 years. The project had tons of standouts on it, including Y.B.P. with Bruiser Wolf.

On top of Brown's solo work, he is also working more often with his label, Bruiser Brigade. Bruiser Wolf is one of his talents he is working up and he also hails from Detroit like Danny. Wolf shares more than just a hometown, though. His style is very experimental and underground. His cadence and flows are nowhere near conventional.

Listen To My Story Got Stories By Bruiser Wolf

His influences are clear on My Story Got Stories, his second project in a very spare career. Bruiser Wolf also emanates E-40 with the sporadicity in his delivery. One of the wildest moments on the record has to be "2 Bad" with Danny and Zelooperz. He combines the beats from DMX's "Party Up" and "1Train" by A$AP Rocky. It works out suprisingly well and is one you need to hear for yourself. If you looking for something outside the box, check out Wolf's tape.

His influences are clear on My Story Got Stories, his second project in a very spare career. Bruiser Wolf also emanates E-40 with the sporadicity in his delivery. One of the wildest moments on the record has to be "2 Bad" with Danny and Zelooperz. He combines the beats from DMX's "Party Up" and "1Train" by A$AP Rocky. It works out suprisingly well and is one you need to hear for yourself. If you looking for something outside the box, check out Wolf's tape.

My Story Got Stories Tracklist:

Let The Young Boys Eat 2 Bad (feat. Danny Brown & Zelooperz) Waiting In The Lobby Dope Boy Holla At Ya Mans Looney Tunes Dope Ain't Good (feat. Stretch Money) I Was Taught To (feat. Trinidad James) G'z & Hustlaz (feat. Fat Ray) Crack Cocaine (feat. Chris Crack) Hurry Up & Buy My $tory Got $tories Skywalkin' Before The Fall

