- MixtapesBruiser Wolf Is Wildly Zany On "My Story Got Stories" AlbumThe Bruiser Brigade signee is full of character on this latest release. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJT Dips Her Toes Into A New Sound In Latest Snippet: ListenJT might have something with this new song. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJoe Budden On Lil Uzi Vert's "Pink Tape": "You're Not Trying Anymore"Joe Budden is not into Lil Uzi Vert's "Pink Tape."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Discusses Music Experimentation With DJ AkademiksLil Uzi Vert is always trying out new things in their music.By Jake Lyda
- MusicLil Yachty Wants A Collab Album With Tyler, The CreatorYachty said that Tyler was the one that inspired him to make his psych-pop and rock album, "Let's Start Here."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRico Nasty Announces "Las Ruinas" Album Dropping In JulyThe "Smack A Bitch" rapper called the upcoming album her "most experimental and vulnerable body of work yet."By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentDrake’s "Honestly, Nevermind" Marks The End Of An EraDrake really did this?By Joshua Robinson
- NewsDenzel Curry, Dua Saleh & Haleek Maul Unite For Frenetic New Single "Bloodrush"The experimental track scores the trailer for the film "The Show."By Dre D.
- SongsEarl Sweatshirt Gets In His Experimental Bag On "EAST"Earl had a lot to get off his chest on this one.By Alexander Cole
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt Drops Short Experimental Film: "Nowhere, Nobody"Earl Sweatshirt tried his hand at experimental film.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentIs This The Death Of SoundCloud Rap?Uncertainty abounds for the platform's progeny. By Luke Hinz
- MusicA$AP Rocky Says Future Works Will Be More Avant-Garde Than "Testing"A$AP Rocky teases even more experimentation.By Devin Ch
- NewsThrice Groove Brings The "Energy" On His Latest TrackThirce Groove and Munir Zakee collide on a high-spirited new track.By Milca P.
- Music VideosJeremiah Jae "Payne" VideoJeremiah Jae puts an experimental touch to the visuals of "Payne."By Aron A.
- NewsStream Fudge's (AKA Michael Christmas & Prefuse 73) "Lady Parts" AlbumStream "Lady Parts," the excellent new album from Fudge, the duo of Michael Christmas and Prefuse 73. By Angus Walker