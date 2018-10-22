Luke Hinz
- Original ContentWaka Flocka's Hard In Da Paint: A Blunt Force Masterclass In Trap FatalismCallous, puncturing, visceral, and goonish. Call it what you will, but "Flockaveli" and it's centerpiece "Hard In da Paint" signify one of trap music's most critical junctures.
- ReviewsMac Miller's "Circles" Is A Fitting Farewell That Finds Solace In SadnessOn "Circles," Mac Miller proves that liberation from the cycles of the past is possible.
- Original ContentPredicting 2020 Music TrendsForecasting the year to come and taking stock of what 2019 can tell us about the trends of tomorrow.
- ReviewsFat Joe's "Family Ties" Proves To Be An Apathetic FarewellAt long last, Joey Crack has decided to hang up his Yankee fitted, at least for now.
- Original ContentGriselda: The Second Coming Of That "Classic Shit"Few can go bar-for-bar with Griselda, Buffalo's tight-knit rap crew that is giving an old sound new flavor.
- ReviewsKanye West "Jesus Is King" ReviewKanye's musical ear remains one-of-one, but sonic choices alone can't save what is largely an erratic and uninspired affair.
- Original ContentFrank Ocean's "DHL": The Independent JuggThe man known to rock "Worldnet" hoodies returns with an impressionist piece well-suited for the occasion.
- ReviewsRolling Loud New York's 10 Best SetsA quick recap of the inaugural NYC jamboree and its many highs.
- ReviewsPlayboi Carti Pops Up In Brooklyn Briefly Before Concert Goes AwryThe preamble to Carti's Rolling Loud set had the potential to be great, but went horribly awry before you could even say "Flatbed Freestyle."
- ReviewsKevin Gates "I'm Him" ReviewGates' gravitational pull is as glorious and idiosyncratic as ever, and it permeates the newfound maturity of his music.
- Original ContentThe Singles Era Is Upon Us (And What It Means For Music Consumption)Another facet of our current streaming-verse explored.
- Original ContentA Response To Ben Shapiro's Claim That "Rap Is Not Music"The pseudo-intellectual dropped an absolute goose egg earlier this week that surprised no one.
- Original ContentIDK Is Kanye West's Latest Pupil: Analyzing The Influence On "Is He Real?"IDK's "Is He Real?" is the latest project from a long line of self-described Kanye West disciples. Whether or not it lives up to the billing is up for debate.
- Original ContentHip Hop's Newest Wave: Tracing The Influences Of Polo G, Lil Tjay, CalboyA generation removed from Chief Keef, the stunning transformation of street rap has revealed something much more than just the next iteration of Chicago drill.
- ViralHow TikTok's Niche Viral Space Is Redefining The Music IndustryThe video app has been downloaded over a billion times, and it's not hard to see why.
- Original ContentHere's What We Learned From Young Thug's CRWN InterviewThe "had to wear the dress 'cause I had a stick" icon takes on The Big Apple in the latest entry of his "So Much Fun" press tour.
- Original ContentWhy Do We Get Lit To Sad Bangers?Making sense of the music that would have us shed a tear and let loose all at once.
- Original ContentThe Intoxicating YNW Melly Cocktail: Juxtaposition And PainThere's much to be gleaned from the music of an artist whose breakout hit reads like the criminal charges he now faces.
- Original ContentPost Malone Brings His Bedazzled Cowboy Grit To NYC In Debut "Circles" PerformanceWith new music just around the corner, Post looks to perfect a sound that has already enthralled millions.
- Original Content"Free Meek" Premiere: A New Docuseries That Puts The System On Trial"This is a story in which there is injustice in every crack and crevice."
- Original ContentHow Lil Nas X's Never-Ending "Old Town Road" Rollout Changed The Game"Old Town Road" is gonna ride til' the remixes can't no more.
- Original ContentHow To Age Gracefully In Hip HopYouth is wasted on the young.
- Original ContentKid Cudi's Albums, RankedRetracing the full-length highs and lows of Scott Mescudi's collection.
- Original ContentThe Sustained Cultural Significance Of "The Boondocks""Excuse me, everyone. I have a brief announcement to make: Jesus was Black, Ronald Reagan was the devil, and the government is lying about 9/11. Thank you for your time. And goodnight."
- Original ContentCollision Course: How Musical Independence Has Ignited A Streaming WarThe successes and failures of platforms like Spotify and United Masters could redefine the trajectory of the entire music industry.
- Original ContentTop 30 Best Kid Cudi SongsThe best of the best from music's most beloved martian, Kid Cudi.
- Original ContentThe Life & Legacy Of Death Row RecordsHow a cutting-edge record label would come to define an entire era.
- Original ContentWhy Redman Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeWhere does Redman rank in the greatest-of-all-time conversation? And why does he continue to fly under the radar?
- Original ContentHow Hip Hop Has Embraced Meme CulturePeak social media era is upon us, gobbling up virality and spitting it back out to mixed (and often controversial) results.
- Original ContentSoulja Boy Vs. Tyga: Biggest Comeback Of 2018In a world bloated by a reverence for celebrity status, hip hop beef is more bizarre than ever.
- Original ContentThe Post Malone DichotomyIn a genre obsessed with authenticity, Post Malone has found his niche, though not without plenty of controversy.
- Original ContentCash Money's "Bling Bling" & The Beginning Of An EraFrom a Lil Wayne chorus to an inescapable cultural phenomenon, we reflect on the "Bling Bling" era.
- ReviewsXXXTentacion "Skins" ReviewThe first posthumous body of work from the late Florida artist feels empty and lost, though not for the reasons one might expect.
- Original ContentOffset's "The Set Gala": Saving The Best For Last?The Atlanta rapper is preparing to unleash a solo album that will hopefully peel back the layers of an untold story.
- ReviewsTekashi 6ix9ine "DUMMY BOY" ReviewThe uninspired all-caps-rap of hip hop's most colorful act arrives at a time when the entertainer's life has all but crumbled.
- Original ContentHere's What We Learned From Meek Mill's CRWN InterviewA victory lap commemorating Meek's accomplishments and maturity.
- Original ContentIs This The Death Of SoundCloud Rap?Uncertainty abounds for the platform's progeny.
- ReviewsLil Peep "Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2" ReviewLil Peep's first posthumous album is beautiful and hard to endure at times given the tragic conclusion.
- Original ContentThe Current Decade Of Hip-Hop & R&B, Ranked From Worst To BestPrepare for a dose of nostalgia as we take you back through the decade of hip-hop and r'n'b. Ranked from worst to best.
- Original ContentWhy Does Rap Idolize Pablo Escobar?The deceased Colombian drug kingpin continues to have a commanding presence in hip hop.
- Original ContentThe Importance Of The Album CoverCover art is more important than ever in 2018.
- Original ContentFrom Lil Wayne To Meek Mill: 7 TIDAL X Benefit Concert HighlightsA night in the heart of Brooklyn yielded plenty of unforgettable moments.
- Original ContentWhat Does "Selling Out" Mean In The Digital Age?Can today's artists still sell out?