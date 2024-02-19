Quadeca Returns With His Ninth Project "SCRAPYARD"

Quadeca has always been a very talented individual it seems. He just has a knack for creativity, and it has led him a successful career. The Los Angeles, California native is known by his status as a YouTuber. However, if that is all you know about him, you should really dig deeper and learn more about him. When do you, you will come to figure out that he is quite the musical artist. Today, we want to share Quadeca's new record, SCRAPYARD.

This is now his ninth overall project, with the first, Work in Progress, dropping way back in 2015. He is a rapper and singer, but not your conventional one. Quadeca likes to play around with different genres and subsets and that is what he does on SCRAPYARD. This project has actually been in progress since October of last year.

Listen To SCRAPYARD By Quadeca

Over a month span or so, Quadeca was dropping small packages of songs and titling the EPs SCRAPYARD I, II, and III. Eight tracks were previewed in total. According to its Genius page, he was going to drop two more entries, but decided to scrap that idea (pun intended). The songs have been resonating so much with his fans, that the top five tracks on his Spotify are all taken up by SCRAPYARD cuts. There are a lot of uniquely beautiful and somber moments such "U DON'T KNOW ME LIKE THAT" "TEXAS BLUE" with Kevin Abstract and more.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, SCRAPYARD, by Quadeca? Where would you rank this project in his discography and why? Is he the best experimental rapper in the game right now, why or why not? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most so far? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Quadeca. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song project posts throughout the week.

SCRAPYARD Tracklist:

DUSTCUTTER A LA CARTE (feat. brakence) PRETTY PRIVILEGE EASIER EVEN IF I TRIED WHAT'S IT TO HIM U DON'T KNOW ME LIKE THAT I MAKE IT LOOK EFFORTLESS WAY TOO MANY FRIENDS GUESS WHO? UNDER MY SKIN BEING YOURSELF U TRIED THAT THING WHERE UR HUMAN GUIDE DOG TEXAS BLUE (with Kevin Abstract)

