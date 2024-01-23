tracklist
- MixtapesFrench Montana Leaves Off Loaded "Mac & Cheese 5"French brings back the longstanding mixtape series after a nine-year hiatus. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesQuadeca Returns With His Ninth Project "SCRAPYARD"The multi-hyphenate from the Los Angeles area is back with a mixture of sounds per usual. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYeat Unveils Massive Tracklist For Upcoming "2093" LPRumored collaborations include Childish Gambino, Drake, Future, and Lil Wayne. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesMoney Man Drops A Series Of Bass-Heavy Trap Heaters On "Purple Heart"Georgia's own is demanding respect on his 22nd project. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesBabyDrill Creates A Grim Environment On His Third LP "ScoreGod"BabyDrill is back with more murderous bangers. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesFivio Foreign Taps Vory, Meek Mill, 41, Swae Lee, & More For "Pain & Love 2"Fivi returns with a host of guests for his third album. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesTiaCorine Has Bangers Galore On Her New Tape "Almost There"The effervescent MC brings along Key Glock, Zelooperz, Luh Tyler, and a bevy of talented producers as she hones her sound. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesSoulja Boy Continues The "Swag" Series With Its Sixth InstallmentSoulja returns with a 20-track offering. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicScHoolboy Q Announces New Album "Blue Lips": Release Date, Tracklist & ReactionsAfter almost five years of studio project silence, the TDE mainstay is finally and officially keeping his word, which fans have trusted for over a decade.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Promises "Vultures" Release Date At Travis Scott Show"Vultures" is on the way.By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesVic Spencer & Original Super Legend Bring Smoky And Dreamy Vibes To "Be Double Clip Tight"The Chicago MC and his producer in crime meticulously crafted a solid project. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicUsher Shares Tracklist And Features From His New AlbumFans are hyped for some of the features from the album.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBenny The Butcher's "Everybody Can’t Go" Tracklist To Feature Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, & More: ReportBenny The Butcher's new album is almost here.By Cole Blake