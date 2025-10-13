Wale Announces New Album "Everything Is a Lot"

Wale was one the most respected MCs of the 2010s, boasting a strong mixtape catalog with The Mixtape About Nothing being a standout. He also put out splashy albums that decade such as 2011's Ambition, SHINE, The Gifted, and more. But since 2019, the D.C. native's output has been spare.
But after teasing a comeback for the last year and change or so, Wale is officially bringing a new project to market. Per Hip Hop N More, he spoke exclusively with Billboard about Everything Is a Lot. It will mark his first commercial release since 2021's Folarin II, which featured his last Hot 100 charting track, "Poke It Out" with J. Cole.
The tracklist for it can be found below, albeit with zero features. That could change once we get the tape soon, but we do know some of the beat smiths that were behind the boards. BNYX, Salaam Remi, Kel-P Vibes, Go Grizz, Streetrunner, Emil, and Genio are the ones we know about.
When Is Wale Dropping His Album?
Additionally, Wale divulged on the tone and soundscape of Everything Is a Lot. Overall, it sounds like it's going to be an open and pretty serious project. "One of the underlying things is how heavy everything is in the world around me, my personal life, and the industry. I carried all of that with me and got it out of my system through this project."
Wale adds that the mission was "to express a certain level of vulnerability." He explains that in his Instagram post announcing the LP to his followers. "Letting go of what I can't change. Watching the industry become unrecognizable in real time.... people forgetting about me. Trying to find purpose in a thankless industry. New n****s actin like I'm a new n****. (U lot are crazy for that sh*t ngl) Changing labels. Changing management. Finding love but scared to scar from it. When panic meets uncertainty under a sensitive microscope....The highs the lows. The most uncertain moments of my career are ahead of me. Im ready for what ever tho."
Everything Is a Lot arrives Friday, November 14.
Everything Is a Lot Tracklist:
- Conundrum
- Belly
- Where to Start
- Blanco
- Michael Fredo
- Power and Problems
- Mirroronnabenz
- YSF
- Tomorrow Today
- Big Head
- City On Fire
- Fly Away
- Corner Bottles
- Like I
- Survive
- Lonely