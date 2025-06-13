Kai Cenat Addresses Accidental Wale Snub

Earlier this week, Kai Cenat ran into Wale at the BET Awards, and the two of them had a brief interaction. It quickly went viral, however, after the streamer quickly admitted that he had no idea who the artist was. He mispronounced his name as fans flooded the chat with it, appearing clueless and asking what he does.

Later in the evening, Wale confronted Cenat about the awkward moment. “That sh*t making me look crazy now, just so you know,” he said. “That’s making me look crazy, the exchange we had in the hallway. I mean, they running with it, but we’ll talk later.”

He didn't appear too offended by the whole thing, but regardless, Cenat recently took it upon himself to explain. During a stream, he said he hopes the rapper didn't take accidental snub personally, blaming his age.

“I’mma go ahead and say to Wale, I hope he didn’t take my interaction personal," he explained, as captured by Akademiks TV. "How can you blame me from being who I am? You feel me? I’m young!”

Kai Cenat & Drake Stream

He went on to play Wale's song “Lotus Flower Bomb,” realizing that while he does know it, he was just a kid when it was released. “2011?" he said. "I was nine years old.”

Cenat's explanation arrived amid fans' disappointment over the postponement of his eagerly anticipated stream with Drake. The two of them were supposed to get together to review supporters' submissions for their "Somebody Loves Me" music video contest. Unfortunately, the stream got pushed back just a few hours before it was scheduled to begin.