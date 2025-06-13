Kai Cenat Addresses Accidental Wale Snub

Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Kai Cenat (3) of Team Bonds during the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kai Cenat ran into Wale at the BET Awards earlier this week, but unfortunately, the streamer didn't recognize him.

Earlier this week, Kai Cenat ran into Wale at the BET Awards, and the two of them had a brief interaction. It quickly went viral, however, after the streamer quickly admitted that he had no idea who the artist was. He mispronounced his name as fans flooded the chat with it, appearing clueless and asking what he does.

Later in the evening, Wale confronted Cenat about the awkward moment. “That sh*t making me look crazy now, just so you know,” he said. “That’s making me look crazy, the exchange we had in the hallway. I mean, they running with it, but we’ll talk later.” 

He didn't appear too offended by the whole thing, but regardless, Cenat recently took it upon himself to explain. During a stream, he said he hopes the rapper didn't take accidental snub personally, blaming his age.

“I’mma go ahead and say to Wale, I hope he didn’t take my interaction personal," he explained, as captured by Akademiks TV. "How can you blame me from being who I am? You feel me? I’m young!”

Kai Cenat & Drake Stream

He went on to play Wale's song “Lotus Flower Bomb,” realizing that while he does know it, he was just a kid when it was released. “2011?" he said. "I was nine years old.”

Cenat's explanation arrived amid fans' disappointment over the postponement of his eagerly anticipated stream with Drake. The two of them were supposed to get together to review supporters' submissions for their "Somebody Loves Me" music video contest. Unfortunately, the stream got pushed back just a few hours before it was scheduled to begin.

"We need more time with the treatments for sombody who loves me. So we are pushing the stream back a few more days [fingers crossed emoji]. Apologies," Cenat wrote on his Instagram Story. It's not the first time the stream has gotten delayed, and at the time of writing, a new date has not been announced.

