Natalie Nunn previously called out Kai Cenat for wanting to collab, but then allegedly ghosting her in the process.

Natalie Nunn is still getting on Kai Cenat over him allegedly backing out of a potential Baddies collaboration. This time around though, the creator of the reality TV show is alleging that the streamer wanted to spread awareness of the program, but at no cost to him. In a couple of clips caught by The Shade Room Teens, Nunn goes on about how it was "disrespectful" that he tried to pull this.

"Kai, I love you," she began, "but you can't ask for permission to watch episodes on your sh*t and then ask me, 'I need a Zeus account,' then go to Zeus and they tell you the same thing. I own my shows." Interestingly, Natalie Nunn then brings up how she never had the idea of doing a Streamer University like Kai Cenat did recently.

That's because the popular Twitch figure went live and talked about how he had to take legal action and lock down the creative rights to Streamer University. "It was influencing a lot of people to redo it, but we had to secure it and make this sh*t special," he said.

Kai Cenat Streamer University

Later into his update though, he seemingly issued a fair warning to Nunn for allegedly trying to replicate it. "I'm not really messy but, you know who you is, I'm telling you. Relax, like damn, what the f*ck did I do?! You're crashing, relax! Calm down."

Nunn would later respond to his lawsuit threat via Instagram Story. "Kai I love u babe it was never an issue. I was never doing Baddie University lol!! I do think it's funny that ur taking it to heart and all! I'ts all love I wanna see you win keep going... From the Baddie CEO MUAHHHHHH."

But even though she's claiming that she has no beef with Kai, she then followed that response up with stats showing the overall success of Baddies and who's ultimately the boss. "This is crashing out lol..." "Now that's a crash out crashing out lol..." "Crashing out for sure lol," she wrote over the mini slideshow flexing her success.

Hopefully, things don't escalate any further, but it sure seems like it could be heading that way.

