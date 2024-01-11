Kai Cenat Responds To Elliot Wilson's Nicki Minaj Stream Criticism, Reacts To Charlamagne Tha God's Praise

Elliot Wilson wasn't a fan of Nicki Minaj's appearance on Kai Cenat's stream last month.

Last month, Nicki Minaj joined Kai Cenat for a livestream to promote her new album Pink Friday 2, but not everybody was feeling her appearance. The stream had a lot of fun moments, with the Queen of Rap showing off her dance moves with Cenat's family, and more. While most fans were glad to see Nicki branching out and showing love to Cenat, others took issue with the stream, namely Elliot Wilson.

"Hip Hop Journalism," he sarcastically captioned a screenshot of the stream. She clapped back at the time, throwing a jab of her own on Twitter. “Elliot if you’d spit JayZ dikk out for one second, you’d be able to be happy for the new comers," she wrote. “Isn’t that how y’all tried to tarnish my image? By saying I’m not welcoming new btchs in? Did songs with all of them tho. Why you not happy for a young black man like Kai. Tmrw btch.”

Kai Cenat Says He Has "A Whole Journey" Ahead Of Him

Now, he's received a response from Cenat, who discussed the shade during another stream recently. “Elliott did respond immediately to Nicki’s tweet about him, but the way I viewed it was like, right now in today’s day and age, people been doing it for so long that it’s been the same for years and years. But when there’s a new thing that’s out, they can’t really grasp and understand it," he explained. “So sh*t like that don’t necessarily bother me because I know the position I’m in and I know I’m young, bro. I have a whole journey ahead of me.

During the stream, Cenat also reacted to Charlamagne Tha God giving him some serious praise, calling the 22-year-old "everything we say we want hip hop to be." The streamer shouted in excitement upon hearing Charlamagne's kind words. "That's a big statement bro," he said. "Holy f*ck." What do you think of Kai Cenat's response to Elliot Wilson criticizing his stream with Nicki Minaj? What about his reaction to Charlamagne Tha God's praise? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

