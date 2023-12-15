Nicki Minaj Disses Elliott Wilson For Kai Cenat Criticism, 50 Cent Chimes In

Nicki Minaj's recent press run for the post-release hype behind Pink Friday 2 proved to be more contentious than some fans might've anticipated. A lot of that has to do with her recent appearance on Kai Cenat's livestream, which had a lot of fans happy... and some not so much. For example, Elliott Wilson screenshot a picture of Kai and his friends hyping the Trinidadian superstar up as she twerked and posted it on Twitter, captioning it "hip-hop journalism." Clearly, she didn't appreciate the dismissive and disdainful shot at her fellow New Yorker from a fellow New Yorker. Queen Barb took to the social media platform to call Wilson out and stick up for a new generation of media consumers.

"Elliot if you’d spit JayZ dikk out for one second, you’d be able to be happy for the new comers,” Nicki Minaj clapped back at the legendary music journalist. “Isn’t that how y’all tried to tarnish my image? By saying I’m not welcoming new btchs in? Did songs with all of them tho. Why you not happy for a young black man like Kai. Tmrw btch."

Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Elliott Wilson

Then, Elliott Wilson actually retweeted this message, as he seemed to take it pretty lightly at the end of the day. "Never dissed Nicki," he wrote. "Always said she’s the female rap GOAT. Over Lauryn, Missy, Kim and Foxy and all. I think Cardi B is dope too. Happy Holidays." In addition, 50 Cent also reacted to Nicki Minaj's comments, defending his latest collaborator's comedic skills. "Look how @nickiminaj be blacking out on these [ninja emoji]'s. this s**t be having me crying LMAO," the G-Unit mogul expressed on Instagram.

50 Cent Is In Tears

Meanwhile, this is by no means the 41-year-old's only conflictive run-in with a media figure as of late. She also called out DJ Envy for his alleged real estate fraud and scam, which was one of the oddest but also most talked-about stories within hip-hop this year. Do you think that there's going to be more conflict between the Barbz and rap media in the coming weeks? Let us know your predictions down in the comments section below. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj, Kai Cenat, Elliott Wilson, and 50 Cent.

