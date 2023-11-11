Elliott Wilson Reflects On His Career, Meeting Tyler, The Creator, & More On “Drink Champs”

Elliott Wilson discussed the early stages of his career as a music journalist, the current media climate, Roc Nation Brunches, and more during his latest appearance on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's podcast, Drink Champs. He was joined on the show by rapper Gorilla Nems.

For starters, Wilson discussed his inspiration for seeking a career in music journalism. “Run-DMC was the inspiration,” he said. “I read The Source. And they had the music editor at The Source, Reginald C. Dennis. I wanted to be that guy. He gets all the albums before them s**ts come out, he reviews them, he controls the mics. That’s what I wanted. I wanted to control the mics.”

Elliott Wilson Poses With Meek Mill

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Journalist Elliott Wilson (L) and recording artist Meek Mill appear onstage during #CRWN A Conversation With Elliott Wilson And Meek Mill at PlayStation Theater on December 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Later, Wilson reflects on meeting Tyler, The Creator at one of JAY-Z’s iconic Roc Nation Brunches. He explained that he and Brian “B.Dot” Miller spent the day helping Tyler dodge fans. “I’ve been trying to talk to him for 10 years,” he said. He also labeled Tyler "a great kid," who "loves hip-hop.” Of the brunch as a whole, Wilson added: “The brunch was great for us because it helped us bond with Tyler to get that interview. Babyface too … So I feel like that was a major networking thing that led to a good podcast after that. So, shoutout to the brunch." Check out the full interview on Drink Champs featuring Elliott Wilson and Gorilla Nems below.

Elliott Wilson Speaks With N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN

Elsewhere in the interview, Gorilla Nems discusses signing to Paul Rosenberg’s Goliath Records, the origins of some of his viral catchphrases, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drink Champs on HotNewHiphop.

