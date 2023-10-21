Juvenile & Mannie Fresh Treat “Drink Champs” To Cash Money Tales & More: Watch

N.O.R.E., DJ EFN, and the whole rest of the Drink Champs crew is well-known for conducting some great interviews with hip-hop's most legendary figures. Moreover, they don't need the typical studio and camera angles to do so; they can create magic in any live or controlled setting. Juvenile and Mannie Fresh were their latest guests, and the Cash Money icons had a lot of entertaining and profound stories to share. What made this iteration of the podcast special, though, is that it was released on Saturday (October 21) but was recorded live at the Revolt World 2023 event almost an exact month prior. As such, it has a bit of a different dynamic than typical conversations if you're familiar with the program.

Furthermore, Juvenile and Mannie Fresh treated Drink Champs with funny stories about their early and subsequent Cash Money years. In addition, they discussed competing with No Limit Records, a couple of their most enduring and relevant hits, and how the New Orleans bounce sound was pivotal to their development. Overall, with such storied and defining careers for 2000s hip-hop and beyond, this was a very compelling episode. It's not as long as other episodes, but we won't complain when the subject matter is so rich.

Mannie Fresh & Juvenile On Drink Champs: Watch

Of course, this is far from the first time that either artist has reflected on their careers, but it's still enlightening to see. For example, back in May, Mannie Fresh called Juvenile's "Back That Azz Up" the best love song of all time. "Like wait, y’all ain’t dancing no more?" he told HipHopDX at the 2023 Lovers & Friends Festival. “I love when people smile and have fun, ain’t nothing wrong with that. It ain’t a diss, but you probably not gonna hear none of the new s**t played at a wedding reception five years from now."

What did you think of this newest episode of the hip-hop interview series? Is this all old news or did you learn something about these Louisiana titans you never knew? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Drink Champs.

